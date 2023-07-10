Bossip Video

DJ Mustard’s estranged ex-wife has been pocket-watching the producer, complaining to the family court that he spends ten times less on the court-ordered child support than he does on one pair of shoes.

RadarOnline reports Chanel Thierry hired an accountant to comb through the notable producer’s financial records to determine how much he should pay in monthly support. Based on the findings, she proposed $80k to ensure her kid’s lifestyles are maintained equally at both residences.

With that, she submitted an emotional plea to the court in hopes of a ruling in her favor.

“His home includes multiple assistants and various wardrobe stylist and hair stylist that my children and I used to benefit from, a private basketball court, a pool, gym, and home garden that we built in which our kids enjoy.”

Chanel says Mustard — born Dijon Isaiah McFarlane — took the family vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade two months after leaving. This forced her to drive her Lamborghini truck, which is uncomfortable and inadequate for their son’s car seats.

In addition, she stated her soon-to-be ex-husband wouldn’t grant her more money for their children (they have a temporary agreement for $18,342). However, she claims Mustard flaunts his expensive purchases on social media, including a pair of Nikes that have an auction estimate of $200,000.

According to the report of the accountant per Radar,

“Dijon’s income is derived primarily from his music recording businesses which include Dijon’s salary as well as income from publishing, recording, and royalties and residuals from Dijon’s music and recordings.” The statement continued, “A portion of Dijon’s income includes advances that are received in advance as compensation and towards any applicable expenses such as studio fees. Dijon’s other sources of income include minimal interest and dividends.” The report said the producer’s income includes substantial advances, “from Universal Music Group (UMG) totaling $12,000,000 and Sony Music (Sony) totaling $7,500,000.” British artist Ella Mai reportedly generated Mustard another $1 million dollars.

The financial expert has determined the music man should pay between $49k to $62k per month in court-ordered payments.

The LA native estimates Chanel generates $3,216 per month and the 30-year-old mom wants the monthly increase expeditiously.

Mustard stated there was a prenuptial agreement that addressed the amount of support the children would receive should they split. He revealed a $315k lump sum was paid to Chanel to fulfill the prenup.

She addressed the prenup while venting in her Instastories in November 2022,

“S/O TO ME FORREAL, I WALKED AWAY FROM EVERYTHING I EVER KNEW, SIGNED A PRENUP EVEN THO I WAS “SHOOTING IN THE GYM” AND STILL DIDN’T PUT UP A FIGHT. TAKING CARE OF MY BABIES ON MY OWN IS THE MOST REWARDING FEELING” she wrote captioning a picture of her alongside her 3 children, Kauner, Kylan, and Kody.

They also agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their children. The estranged couple reportedly agreed to swap the kiddos each week as they evenly divided the parental load, “with all custodial exchanges to take place after school or camp.”

The “Ballin” producer and Chanel dated for 11 yrs after meeting at age 19.

The pair married in October 2020, but the union was short-lived. Mustard filed for divorce in May 2022.

He listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation.

Twitter users added their two cents about the money battle:

One user wrote, “Meeting him when had nothing and stayed till he was something and then some, I don’t see nothing wrong with this”

Another disagreed, “What was the purpose of the prenup if she’s still tryna get $80K a month in child support from DJ Mustard??? $80K is overkill.”

Someone else tweeted, “Really aint all that bad when you think about it. That’s 960,000 for the year, and she got three of ya babies. Sh*t I would make it a mil just to keep the peace”.

The case is ongoing as the judge has yet to rule on the matter.