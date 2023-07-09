Bossip Video
Jonah Hill tagged in for Darius Jackson on the Summer Jam Screen after the actor’s former girlfriend Sarah Brady put him on blast for “emotionally abusive” texts.

A jealous ex went viral for harassing his girlfriend about covering up, but it’s not Keke Palmer’s baby daddy. Maybe overwhelming support for the Big Boss actress inspired the 25-year-old because she chose “both revenge and healing” on Saturday. She exposed the You People star for trying to control everything, from what she wore to the friends she had.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear,” Brady captioned alleged texts from Hill on Instagram Stories.

Hill, who is 15 years her senior, seemingly insisted on being more like a father figure than a partner. In the first screenshot, it appears that Brady gave in to Hill’s demands to delete photos from her Instagram. Even though Brady complied, that still wasn’t enough to avoid a condescending lecture.

“Good start. You don’t seem to get it. But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” the responses said, manipulating “therapy speak,” which is increasingly popular online and in everyday conversations.

“You refuse to let go of some of [the pictures] and you’ve made that clear. And I hope that makes you happy.”

Then Brady reportedly received screenshots of her social media with instructions to remove posts. How cringe! Hill’s fans praised the calm tone, but the series of messages policing every little choice is concerning. Others agreed with Sarah that obsessively controlling someone’s social life is “emotionally abusive” and often escalates to more toxic, harmful behavior.

“See the misuse of the term ‘boundaries’?” Brady captioned a screenshot of ultimatums about her surfing lifestyle.

It’s not like Brady shared the beach pictures to show off her “a** in a thong” like the messages complained (although that’s her right as a grown woman). She’s always in swimsuits because she’s a lifelong surfer. The “3rd Generation Member of the San Onofre Surfing Club” is also a surf instructor.

According to the texts, Brady wasn’t even wearing a thong in the “best surfing video,” that she begged to keep public. The screenshots show Hill violated his “boundaries” from the jump when his account slid in her DMs complimenting those same surfing videos in swimsuits.

“Kind of unbelievable that a man who sent me sh*t like [the DM screenshot] would then be upset I didn’t read his mind and take down pics of that once I was in a relationship with him,” Brady appeared to write, sending the image to a friend.

 

Check out the backlash about Jonah Hill’s alleged abuse and the throwbacks Sarah Brady removed for a “narcissistic misogynist” after the flip!

Sarah Brady “Revives” IG Photos After A “Narcissistic Misogynist” Believed To Be Jonah Hill Asked Her To Remove

On Thursday, the law student posted one of the pretty tame pics she claims a “narcissistic misogynist” made her take down. Once again, the image put on lockdown was a modest work-related photo of Brady modeling clothing samples.

The comments cheered Brady on as many shared their own experiences of emotionally abusive relationships with controlling partners.

“Those aren’t boundaries. Those are rules for her to follow so he could control her. A boundary would be: he doesn’t like when women he dates post bikini pics so he doesn’t date women who post bikini pics,” someone explained.

“Him asking you, as a surf instructor, to take down pictures of you surfing in a bikini is a desperate attempt to destroy your career and isolate you so that you have to rely on him,” another said, explaining the common pattern of this toxic mindset and behavior.

Several people defended Hill and the screenshots as reasonable expectations. Concerned comments continued to point out how extreme and inappropriate the reported behavior was.

“When he was in a relationship with her, [he] wanted her to fundamentally change the ways she presents herself in the world, her work, her pastime, who she hangs out with. Huge red flag when someone gets with you because they like the status of who you are, but then wants to bring you down because of that very same thing,” another comment warned.

“From the evidence, he emotionally manipulated her, guilt tripped her, yelled at her, and used recognised methods (by those of us in the know) to coercively control her.”

The couple went public in August in 2021. Brady revealed, “It’s been a year of healing” since they broke up in 2022.

“I too struggle with mental health, but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me. It’s been a year of healing and growth… to get back to living my life without guilt, shame, and self-judgment for thins as small as surfing in a swimsuit,” Brady wrote.

Conversations like this stir up heated debates, but it’s important to discuss the normalized patterns that are red flags for incompatibility at best or toxic dynamics at worst.

Jonah Hill has not yet responded to the accusations.

