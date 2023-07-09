Jonah Hill tagged in for Darius Jackson on the Summer Jam Screen after the actor’s former girlfriend Sarah Brady put him on blast for “emotionally abusive” texts.

A jealous ex went viral for harassing his girlfriend about covering up, but it’s not Keke Palmer’s baby daddy. Maybe overwhelming support for the Big Boss actress inspired the 25-year-old because she chose “both revenge and healing” on Saturday. She exposed the You People star for trying to control everything, from what she wore to the friends she had.

Holy fuck. He went through her Instagram with surfing pictures/videos and told her to remove them because “boundaries.” Literally says “anything with a bathing suit.” pic.twitter.com/uKLlMrxEYR — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) July 8, 2023

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear,” Brady captioned alleged texts from Hill on Instagram Stories.

What’s crazy about this Jonah Hill situation is that they were going to couples therapy and the therapist was literally calling him out for his behavior and thought process and he just rejected it. https://t.co/qtMvhkk37V — ✨Kei$ha✨ (@GlamazonJay) July 8, 2023

My dander is up. Jonah Hill is also a whole 40 y.o. man choosing to date a 25 y.o., wonder why. — Joy Hui Lin 林 慧 ปิติ 🥄 (@joyhuilin) July 9, 2023

Hill, who is 15 years her senior, seemingly insisted on being more like a father figure than a partner. In the first screenshot, it appears that Brady gave in to Hill’s demands to delete photos from her Instagram. Even though Brady complied, that still wasn’t enough to avoid a condescending lecture.

“Good start. You don’t seem to get it. But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear,” the responses said, manipulating “therapy speak,” which is increasingly popular online and in everyday conversations. “You refuse to let go of some of [the pictures] and you’ve made that clear. And I hope that makes you happy.”

I swear I don’t care about Jonah Hill. It just occurs to me that a lot of women don’t know that professionals have developed a language for digital abuse. We tell teenagers this, maybe we should tell their parents? Surveilling your social media is bad. https://t.co/MdaO0Wtsj1 — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) July 9, 2023

When someone sends you a lot of messages about what you just posted or who comments on your photo or how you text, it’s a form of control, yes. That’s why it is manipulative. It’s not okay just because it’s said nicely or stripped of some context in a text bubble. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) July 9, 2023

Then Brady reportedly received screenshots of her social media with instructions to remove posts. How cringe! Hill’s fans praised the calm tone, but the series of messages policing every little choice is concerning. Others agreed with Sarah that obsessively controlling someone’s social life is “emotionally abusive” and often escalates to more toxic, harmful behavior.

Jonah Hill and Keke Palmer's BD demonstrate clearly how they expect that once a woman is in a relationship with them, she must be invisible to the world. It's control. Love is not compatible with control. — Dr DamselInDisDress (@visassitude) July 8, 2023

“See the misuse of the term ‘boundaries’?” Brady captioned a screenshot of ultimatums about her surfing lifestyle.

This is from Sarah Brady – Jonah Hill’s ex – this is manipulative, abusive bullshit. SHE IS A SURFER AND SHOULDN’T…post pictures of herself in a bathing suit? WTF. What a tiny little man. pic.twitter.com/WhU0k9tHK0 — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) July 8, 2023

It’s not like Brady shared the beach pictures to show off her “a** in a thong” like the messages complained (although that’s her right as a grown woman). She’s always in swimsuits because she’s a lifelong surfer. The “3rd Generation Member of the San Onofre Surfing Club” is also a surf instructor.

According to the texts, Brady wasn’t even wearing a thong in the “best surfing video,” that she begged to keep public. The screenshots show Hill violated his “boundaries” from the jump when his account slid in her DMs complimenting those same surfing videos in swimsuits.

“Kind of unbelievable that a man who sent me sh*t like [the DM screenshot] would then be upset I didn’t read his mind and take down pics of that once I was in a relationship with him,” Brady appeared to write, sending the image to a friend.

For those debating the boundaries vs control behavior Jonah Hill exhibited, take it from a licensed professional. What Hill did was controlling. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/6A4LjGnd6d — BittaHoney (@BittaHoneyNY) July 9, 2023

