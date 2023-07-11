Bossip Video

Fool, just sit!

Utah senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney recently suggested that New York Rep. George Santos doesn’t belong in Congress because he lied about his education, his work history, his charitable contributions, and his race in order to win his election last year. In response, Santos apparently decided being a fake Goldman Sachs employee, fake charity organizer, fake New York University attendee, and fake Baruch College graduate wasn’t enough—he also needs to be a fake civil rights leader.

“I don’t think he ought to be in Congress, and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the United States and dignitaries coming in,” Romney told reporters in reference to an exchange he and Santos had before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in February, according to Newsweek. “It’s an embarrassment.”

Santos—the guy who lied about being “biracial” (Caucasian and Black) to give himself credibility while denouncing the Black national anthem—responded to Romney by implying he was being targeted because he’s gay and Latino, not because his resume is faker than Dingy Dorito’s Donald Trump’s hairline.

And now this fool thinks he’s Rosa Parks.

“I mean Mitt Romney—the man goes to the State of the Union of the United States wearing a Ukraine lapel pin, tells me, a Latino gay man, that I shouldn’t sit in the front, that I should be in the back,” Santos said during an appearance on conservative talk show host Mike Crispi’s podcast. “Well, guess what? Rosa Parks wouldn’t sit in the back and neither am I going to sit in the back,” Santos continued. “That’s just the reality of how it works. Mitt Romney lives in a very different world and he needs to buckle up because it’s gonna be a bumpy ride for him.”

OK, calm down, Rachel Dole-Santos.

Rosa Parks was told to sit in the back of the bus because she was Black and for no other reason. Santos was told to sit anywhere but in a Congressional seat because that’s what happens when you’re the political equivalent of the Tinder Swindler.

Secondly, why is Santos out here playing musical chairs with identity politics—which conservative Republicans are supposed to be dead set against? Besides pretending he’s half Black, Santos has also lied about being Jewish and a descendant of Holocaust survivors. Now, Santos is trying to make sure everyone knows he’s “a Latino gay man” and that’s the reason Romney is being such a big meanie to him.

Besides, if anything, he’s exhibiting characteristics that are uniquely Caucasian. I’m sorry, but comparing oneself to Rosa Parks while not being discriminated against is some white people sh-t.

Santos may not want to sit at the back of the bus, but he definitely needs to sit himself down somewhere ASAP!