Bossip Video

Kenny Flowers and Malibu connect for a limited edition Escape wear capsule collection comprised of elite poolside swagger.

Malibu Rum is carrying the legacy of the Piña Colada on its back. The drink is having an elite summer run in 2023 and will probably continue its dominance for the foreseeable future. To celebrate this movement and National Piña Colada day Malibu has teamed up with Kenny Flowers for a capsule collection.

The Kenny Flowers & Malibu Escape Wear collection consists of a Colada Sarong, Short Sleeve shirt, and a long-sleeve resort shirt. These items are most definitely made with your next vacation in mind. The bright colors mixed with the Pina image will let the waiter know exactly what you’re ordering. If you’re visiting a tropical paradise you should be dressed for the occasion. However, the best part is the print and fit are timeless and embody vacation, luxury, and sunshine. You can grab the collection now on Kenny’s official website.

Play

Malibu and The Piña Colada’s summer run not only crosses over to fashion but also music. Dj Cassidy, Shaggy, and Rayvon just released their interpretations of Rupert Holmes’s “If You Like Piña Coladas”. This track is perfect for your Colada sipping soundtrack.