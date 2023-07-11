Bossip Video

If you continue to read and hear about stories like this on a regular basis and all you can say is, “Well, not all cops are bad,” then you’re undoubtedly on your way to diabetes with all the juice that you’ve drank.

According to CBS News, 48-year-old former Warren, Michigan police officer Matthew Rodriguez has been arrested and charged with a federal felony for the assault, battery, and deprivation of rights of 19-year-old Jacquwan Smith back in June. Smith was arrested by Warren police and taken to custody by Rodriguez when the two exchanged words. Rodriguez took it upon himself to punch the teen and slam him to the ground despite not being in any immediate danger whatsoever as noted by the FBI.

A pig in its purest form.

Days after the incident, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer decided that Rodriguez was no longer fit to be a police officer.

“Like everybody, I was shocked and appalled when I observed Rodriguez’s actions,” said Dwyer. “These actions were completely unjustified and unprofessional, ultimately resulting in criminal charges against him. This incident no doubt reflected negatively on every member of this Department. A comprehensive internal investigation showed that Rodriguez violated multiple Department policies and procedures. Given the totality of this incident, the decision to terminate Rodriguez’s employment was clear and obvious.”

If convicted on all charges, Rodriguez faces 10 years in prison. We hope he gets that time and a lil’ something special from the boys in lockup when they find out what he’s done.