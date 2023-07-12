Bossip Video

We want it nowwww

After months of social media buzz, Warner Bros. Pictures finally dropped the trailer for WONKA which “tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today” per the official synopsis.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory–Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time–the whimsical prequel “weaves an intoxicating mix of magic, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.”

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this “irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.”

Check out the whimsical trailer below:

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Emmy and Peabody Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, and Jim Carter with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman.

Other notable cast members include Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis, and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith in the long-awaited film from Paul King, writer/director of the Paddington films.

“I really don’t think there are many people who could play this role at all,” said King about casting Timothée Chalamet who found “the manic and mischievous and mysterious energy you’d expect from Willy Wonka.” “He’s such a brilliant actor at expressing really deep emotions within the context of a family movie,” King continued. He’s just extraordinary as well at singing and dancing. He’s got the voice of an angel and the toes of… I don’t know what toes. I can’t wait for people to see it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

WONKA opens in theaters December 15th, 2023.