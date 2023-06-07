Rip her out the plastic, she been actin’ brand new.

Movie lovers are buzzing over Barbie, which follows the titular character (Margot Robbie) as she deals with an existential crisis that leads her to seek answers in the real world.

The pink-splashed summer blockbuster is already dominating social media with its tongue-in-cheek tone that shines in the main trailer you can enjoy below:

“I’m like, Okay, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could,” said Robbie in a cover interview with VOGUE.

“[So yes,] she is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig, Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell, who’s seemingly the film’s villain.

In a conversation with Dua Lipa on her At Your Service podcast, Gerwig opened up about the buzzy film being potentially “career-ending.”

“It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying,” she said. “I think that was a big part of it, like: ‘Oh, no, Barbie’ — It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ Usually that’s where the best stuff is, where you’re like, ‘I am terrified of that.’ Anything where you’re like, ‘This could be a career-ender’—then you’re like, ‘I should probably do it.’”

With a star-studded ensemble cast (that also includes Lipa, Hellen Mirren, Michael Cera, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Simu Liu) and growing internet hype, we doubt the film will be anything other than a smash hit.

Barbie makes her way to the big screen July 21.