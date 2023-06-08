Bossip Video

No, a Summerhouse stunner and a controversial costar kisser are not secretly Bravo booed up.

Jordan Emmanuel of Summerhouse Martha’s Vineyard is addressing rumors that she’s dating Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules fame.

PageSix reports that the Bravolebrities apparently sparked dating rumors after fans spotted the two hanging out at a New York City bar after Jordan appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

According to the model and former Playmate of the Year, their meetup was completely innocent and their friendship is completely platonic.

“We are 100 percent friendly,” the model and DJ, 31, told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “We just bond over music or when I have a new set, I’ll send it to him.” “Literally, most of our time is articulating our favorite music or, like, karaoke-ing or something like that,” she added of the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Emanuel also noted that the Schwartz fans see on TV is "fully how he is" off-camera as well.





Rumors of the alleged dating and/or hookup come amid Emmanuel detailing her celibacy journey on Summerhouse Martha’s Vineyard. The beauty hit the one-year mark of not having sex and celebrated with a brunch where she admitted that she might “indulge” in getting smashed to smithereens.

Tom Schwartz Kissed Vanderpump Rules Costar Raquel Leviss Amid The “Scandoval”

As for Tom Schwartz, he’s been the subject of controversy after passionately kissing Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss while she was having an affair with his best friend Tom Sandoval.

“We started having like a little bit of a thing,” said Schwartz during Wednesday’s finale of The Vanderpump Rules finale.

Schwartz also apparently knew about the affair which has been dubbed the “Scandoval” because Leviss was best friends with Tom Sandoval’s girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.

Leviss and Sandoval also admitted on the show that they were in love.

“I did it because Tom and I had this connection,” she said. “I felt seen and heard by him,” said Leviss.

Schwartz recently said that he’s taking a break from his friendship with Sandoval.