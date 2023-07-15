Some mistakes die slowly, and after a decade, Kelly Rowland is still reeling with regret for prematurely revealing Blue Ivy’s sex.

The 42-year-old recently sat down with the Yeah, I F*cked That Up podcast. When asked about “the biggest mistake you ever made in an interview,” Kelly did not hesitate with her response.

Her voice elevated as she told Billy Mann, “Oh my god! When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey’s baby, like, when she was pregnant with Blue, referring to Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s first born. “That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever. It was such a mistake… because it was no one’s business.” “And wait what happened, did she…?” Billy inquired about Beyonce’s response. “I mean disappointed, yes,” Kelly responded. “I felt terrible. It wasn’t my news to share.” She added, “The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was like uh-oh.”

The blunder occurred during a 2011 interview with BANG Showbiz just months after Queen Bey announced she was expecting at the MTV Video Music Awards. As she shared her thoughts about the new addition to the Carter family and potential baby gifts, she let the news slip,

“I’m so happy for my sister and her husband,” she told the British news outlet. “They’re so happy in this moment right now, as they should be. They’ve made a little bundle of love, I’m so excited for them.” Kelly continued, “I have no idea what I’m going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked-after.”

The former Destiny’s Child member told Billy she didn’t immediately catch her mistake. It wasn’t until others pointed out her use of the feminine pronoun did she realize her mishap.

The Grammy winner opened up about another mortifying moment she heard her career was over after the flip.