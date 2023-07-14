Bossip Video

Wherever Lori Harvey goes, cameras and comments follow, especially after the paparazzi spotted her and Quavo seemingly leaving lunch together. In the midst of copious questions, the model set the record straight on rumors that they’re dating.

Lori’s socialite status and A-list romantic roster keeps her love life in the spotlight. A sighting of her and Quavo leaving the Bungalows restaurant in West Hollywood sparked speculation that they were on a date. Lori responded to a viral video praising the new dating rumors as part of her iconic “It Girl vibes.”

“I love that for her,” the TikTok creator Alexandria Danielle said about the photos linking Lori and Quavo. “Keep doing your thing, girl!”

“Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me,” Lori wrote, clarifying in the comments on Wednesday.

Danielle responded to Lori, apologizing for the “fake news.”

“Lori!! I made a comment that this was fake news!! It’s all love, you are the moment,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

We all know Lori has been famously Snowfall-ing in love with Damson Idris. The celebrity lovebirds aren’t shy about their swoon-worthy PDA. However, it’s been some time since fans spotted them together, adding more fuel to the rumors. Social media sleuths connected more dots in their theories, claiming Lori and Quavo could have connected at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party.

Are Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Still Going Strong?

Lori shut down rumors about a sneaky link lunch link with Quavo but didn’t discuss her high-profile relationship. Since Damson and Lori officially confirmed their coupledom at her birthday celebration in January, they’ve been one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. Lori and Damson haven’t been spotted together in a while, but it was all good just a month ago.

In June, Lori and Damson attended the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party at the Serpentine Gallery in London. As usual, PEOPLE reported that the celebrity sweethearts couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

In every photo together, they were locked in and hugged up.

They also attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in London in May for an epic date night.

Prior to that, the couple took a baecation to Turk’s and Caicos in April, where they were beautifully boo’d up beachside.

Despite speculation and coincidental clues, there are no signs of trouble in paradise for Damson and Lori. If there is, the SKN by LH founder is not afraid to move on, like when she parted ways with Michael B. Jordan in June 2022 after a year and a half together.

Either way, keep doing your thing, girl!