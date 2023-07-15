Bossip Video

They say, “age ain’t nothing but a number,” and that must be true for singer Shakira and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

Shakira, who’s 46 and Jimmy, who’s 33, were spotted out in London on a cozy date. The pair enjoyed dinner at Novikov Restaurant & Bar on Wednesday evening, both arriving separately just after 10 p.m.

Dinner lasted until around 1:30 a.m. Then like the gentleman Jimmy is, he escorted Shakira to her car. The two went their separate ways afterward.

A source says the pair looked “cozy” as they enjoyed sushi and cocktails together.

Fans speculated about a budding relationship between the two earlier this year. Shakira recently moved to Miami, FL. Soon after, she and Butler began interacting with each other on Instagram. The Colombian superstar has also attended a number of his basketball games.

During the Miami Heat’s seven-game playoff round against the Boston Celtics, rumors escalated even more when Shakira took to her Instagram story and said, “Heroic, Extraordinary, Awesome, Team, spelling out the word HEAT.”

It’s been one year since Shakira announced her separation from her partner of more than a decade, Gerard Piqué, amid allegations of cheating.

Shakira shares sons Milan and Sasha with the retired 36-year-old soccer player.