Jimmy Butler is monetizing the phrase ‘Himmy Buckets’ for many upcoming brands that could include clothes, drinks, and much more.

The NBA finals are right around the corner and the journey to the finals has been a wild one. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were a play-in team and made it to the very end. The Bucks by all accounts were projected to dominate the Heat and Jimmy sent them to Cancun in five games. Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are another team everyone chose over the Heat. Jimmy and Company almost blew a 3-0 lead but kept the energy and sent them home in 7 games.

The return to the final marks the second time this decade Jimmy Butler has carried the overlooked team to the finals. The last time in the Bubble Big Face Coffee took the world by storm but this time he has something else up his sleeve. With two finals trips in four seasons, Jimmy has been nicknamed “Himmy Buckets”. According to a popular trademark attorney Butler has already filed to own the phrase. Included in the trademark were details to make clothing, drinks, water, and even coffee cups. Butler is betting on himself and if the Heat win the Championship the merch will certainly be flying off the shelves. Even with a loss, Jimmy will probably still get to the bag with the phrase.