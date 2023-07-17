Bossip Video

It’s a new week and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

The New Moon in Cancer on the 17th is a good time to commit to personal goals of learning to fully express our deepest emotions while establishing important boundaries with others. It's also a great time to call in emotional support and release those that only take from our "cup" without ever returning the favor. If you have an altar be sure to refill your ancestors' cups with fresh water as well as the plants in your home. On July 22nd Venus is retrograde in the sign of Leo through Sept 3rd. During these Venetian retrogrades we really re-think what is and what is not working for us in our core relationships, our health, our personal looks and even how we view our attractiveness. The housing of it in Leo will only amplify these energies. This is a great time for self care but stay away from any permanent beauty treatments such as a non essential surgery.

Alright, let’s see what’s in the stars for you this week!

CAPRICORN:

New ideas, vision, people and opportunities will slide into your world under this New Moon but the key to making sure that you can turn the intangible into gold is to not cling to the past and stay open. It may not look like what you thought, but trust it's exactly what you need. RED FLAGS: Get your car to the shop and check the oil and air conditioner filter specifically. SWEET SPOT: If you're seeking romance, slip a piece of Rose Quartz crystal in your bra or wallet and make your way outside.

