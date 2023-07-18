Bossip Video

Lil Baby hosts the grand opening of his first Atlanta restaurant “The Seafood Menu” which will provide jobs and opportunities to the community.

The label Lil Baby founded is appropriately titled “four pockets full” and the rapper is now expanding outside of music. Baby has always talked about being a serial entrepreneur and buying up his old neighborhood but he is now joining the service industry. Lil Baby hosted the grand opening of his restaurant The Seafood Menu this past Friday. The Seafood Menu is a joint venture between Lil Baby and his business partner Daja Jones. Also overseeing the venture is Chad Dillion a respected force in the business and partner of the restaurant The Boiler.

Renowned black interior designer Jasmine Smith brought Baby’s vision to life while paying homage to the city’s heritage. To kick off the grand opening Councilman Byron Amos led the ribbon-cutting ceremony counting down to the opening. Also on hand for the ceremony were fellow 4PF artist, Rylo Rodriguez, global superstar Akon, Shopify legend/entrepreneur Premadonna and fellow Atlanta artist Landstrip Chip.

Perhaps the best part of all of the rapper’s ventures is his willingness to give back to his local Atlanta community. With this restaurant, things will be no different. The Seafood Menu will provide job opportunities and great food at affordable prices to the community.