This is one of the saddest stories that we’ve come across in quite some time.

11-year-old Deaira Summers was playing at Detroit’s Vernor Elementary School playground with her siblings and cousins when her family was involved in an altercation with another family. According to a report on Blavity, Deaira and company left the park but returned shortly thereafter to retrieve a lost purse, that’s when the unidentified 12-year-old threw acid on Deaira and others. The toxic chemicals left her with second and third-degree burns and a three-day stay in a local children’s hospital.

The 12-year-old girl has been arrested and Wayne County prosecutors have charged her with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault. The family isn’t satisfied with that. Deaira’s mother Dominique Summers wants the girl’s mother charged with crimes against her daughter as well.

Summers says the suspect’s mother should face consequences. “That’s where it should’ve started,” she said. “I know that a 12-year-old wouldn’t come up with something like that on their own. To even think of something so evil to do.”

A family member says they saw the 12-year-old’s mother hand her the bottle of acid to do the attack. If this is true, she needs to be put under the jail. No excuses for the young girl, but for a grown a** woman to order an attack that vicious on a child deserves extra legal smoke. She needs to be sentenced to a LEAST a shoe size as punishment.