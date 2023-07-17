Kan’t say we saw this koming.

After one of the biggest BFF breakups in pop culture history, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were spotted dining together for the first time since their friendship-ending Tristan Thompson cheating scandal four years ago.

Live footage of me seeing Jordyn and Kylie back together: pic.twitter.com/Hb9YgjlQH0 — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@xoraveen) July 16, 2023

In the now-viral photos first published by The Daily Mail, the two look completely unbothered while stepping out for sushi.

The ex-besties’ reunion comes after their BFFship imploded after a 2019 report surfaced that Tristan Thompson “cheated” on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn.

The scandal led to Jordyn’s infamous Red Table Talk appearance where she took a lie detector test to clear her name.

The socialite denied having sex with Thompson but admitted that he kissed her while she was leaving a late-night party at his house.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said, adding that there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.” “It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.” “I didn’t know how to feel,” she said. “I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after. I was in shock. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like that didn’t happen.'”

The RTT sit down triggered Khloe who clapped back at Jordyn on Twitter.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Jordyn would later tell Cosmo UK that she hoped to one day rekindle her friendship with Kylie.

“I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Once the smoke cleared, Jordyn was an A-list influencer thriving outside of the Kardashian shadow while basking in luxury with her baller boo Karl-Anthony Towns.

Over the course of their burgeoning baeship, Woods has been showered with love and lavish gifts including a stunning brown Porsche Taycan.

Aside from the super sexy car, KAT also gifted her with 5 luxurious designer bags including a dazzling Judith Leiber clutch, studded Prada Re-edition, and a crocodile skin Balenciaga hourglass bag.

Most recently, he switched things up and gifted her funding of two businesses of his girlfriend’s choice.

Do you think Khloé will ever publicly apologize to Jordyn?