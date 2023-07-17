Bossip Video

In a shocking turn of events, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were spotted dining together in Los Angeles this weekend four years after the friendship-ending Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

In the photos first published by The Daily Mail, the two look perfectly unfazed while stepping out for sushi.

The former besties’ reunion comes after their friendship imploded after a 2019 report surfaced that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Jordyn.

The scandal led to Jordyn’s infamous Red Table Talk appearance where she took a lie detector test to clear her name.

The socialite denied having sex with Thompson but admitted that he kissed her while she was leaving a late-night party at his house.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she said, adding that there was “no passion, no nothing … he just kissed me.” “It was like a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “Nothing. But I don’t think that he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.” “I didn’t know how to feel,” she said. “I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after. I was in shock. I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like that didn’t happen.'”

The RTT sit down triggered Khloe who clapped back at Jordyn on Twitter.

Jordyn would go on to tell Cosmo UK that she hoped to one day rekindle her friendship with Kylie.

“I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Tristan Thompson Admitted To Cheating On Khloé Kardashian, Fathered A Child Outside Of Their Relationship

In the years following the Kylie/Jordyn friendship split, a lot has changed but Tristian’s unfaithfulness has remained constant.

Most recently, Thompson confessed in January 2022 that he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Nichols sued Thompson for paternity of their son Theo whom she said was conceived on the basketball player’s birthday.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” wrote Thompson. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Khloé has forgiven Jordyn (and clearly Tristan) and she previously clapped back at someone who wondered if she gave her little sis “permission” to be friends with Jordyn again.

“I’m so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister, or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with,”Khloé wrote in response to a fan. “Never once have I ever, and i mean EVER, told my sister who she can be friends with. “She is an adult who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally. That means regardless of who she choose to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!”

What do YOU think about Jordyn and Kylie being spotted out and about?