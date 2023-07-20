Bossip Video

G Herbo is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to using stolen identities for luxury purchases.

In December 2020, G Herbo was listed in a federal complaint that alleged he conspired to defraud businesses to keep up his rapper lifestyle. The Chicago Tribue reports that after investigating the rapper and his cohorts for years, the feds said that Herbo and his business partners used stolen information to buy luxury puppies, book private jets and take extravagant vacations.

Authorities claimed that as far back as 2017, Herbo and a promoter named Antonio Strong booked a private villa in Jamaica using stolen credit cards. Herbo was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

When federal agents questioned Herbo, he allegedly claimed he had no direct connection to Strong. Furthermore, he also reportedly said he never gave him money or received anything of value from the co-defendant. Federal agents filed new charges against him for “willfully making materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements” and throughout the whole ordeal, the Chicago rapper maintained his innocence.

Now, however, he’s had a change of heart.

According to the Chicago Tribune, G Herbo accepted a plea agreement this week and pleaded guilty to the charges.

“Wright used the proceeds of these frauds to travel to various concert venues and to advance his career by posting photographs and/or videos of himself on the private jets, in the exotic cars, and at the Jamaican villa,” The Tribune says the plea agreement states. “In addition, Wright helped Strong obtain designer puppies from a business by falsely representing to the business that Wright was the actual purchaser of the puppies and by concealing Strong’s actual identity from the business.”

Hopefully, for Herbo’s sake, U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni is in a good mood during his July 27 plea hearing. He’s facing up to 20 years but could receive a lower sentence with the possibility of probation.