‘Caresha Please’ Proclamations: G Herbo Confirms Cheating On Ari Fletcher With Taina Williams, Yung Miami Says She Knew About Diddy’s Baby

Yung Miami’s highly-anticipated episode of Caresha Please featuring G Herbo is live and it features both of them making confessions.

As previously reported Miami didn’t waste time asking Herbo tough questions including one about allegedly cheating on his ex, Ari Fletcher, with his now-fiancée Taina Williams.

“Are you a cheater?” asked the Revolt TV host during her “Ready For The Smoke” segment. “Am I a cheater? No, but I’ve cheated though,” said Herbo. “Did you cheat on Ari [Fletcher] with Taina [Williams]?” asked Miami. “Yeah. Technically yeah,” said Herbo. “Why? I was young and I was dumb…I didn’t know no better. I was just doing s**t.”

He continued,

“Me and Ari were having our differences, but that was not an excuse to cheat on her. That was not why I cheated on her.”

He went on to confirm that the cheating happened while Ari suffered from postpartum depression, something Ari previously alleged in a viral post.

“You couldn’t handle me going through my postpartum so instead of being a real n***a and helping me, you escaped and started f****g hoes, she was just one of the many,” wrote the influencer in 2018.

“That s*** real, I was naive to that,” admitted Herbo on Caresha Please. “I’d never been around a woman who was going through postpartum depression.”

He went on to say that he learned from his mistakes and said that Taina and Ari were cordial despite a moment when Ari accused Herbo’s partner of mistreating her son.

“That hurt my feelings,” said Herbo.”It hurt my feelings because I’m torn between the two because I automatically have to side with my son to see what’s going on but I gotta side with my woman too because I know she would never do that.”

He also denied that he and Ari, who is currently dating Moneybagg Yo, are still in a sexual relationship.

“Hell nah, we ain’t f****g,” said Herbo who added that he’s not cheating on Taina who he called “perfect” and “everything he wants in a woman.” “Me and my girl we are in a great space.”

Yung Miami Says She “Knew” Diddy Was Expecting A Child Before His Suprise Announcement

Near the end of the episode, Herbo flipped the script and asked Yung Miami a looming question.

“Did you know about that baby before October?”

He of course was referencing Diddy welcoming his daughter, Love Sean Combs, with Dana Tran that month, news that the Bad Boy mogul revealed in a shocking announcement.

“Yeah I did,” said Miami. “I think communication is the key. It wasn’t a surprise to me, I’m a real b***—you can come to me and tell me anything. I feel like men are so afraid of being truthful from the jump that you lie a lot.” “I knew you knew,” said Herbo. “I’m real like that, I’m a real person,” said Caresha.

OOP! Do YOU believe that Miami wasn’t blindsided by Diddy’s baby news?

Watch her grill G Herbo on Caresha Please below.