Maybe McDonald’s should change their slogan to “Over $1 billion Settled” instead of “Over 1 billion served”.

According to a report in Blavity, the fast food franchise will cut a Florida family a check for $800,000 after their daughter was severely burned by a ridiculously hot batch of chicken McNuggets. The corporate outfit and the franchise owner Upchurch Foods Inc. were found liable for the damages back in May because they didn’t properly post warning labels on the food. Initially, the family was seeking a $15 million payday but some money better than no money. Then-4-four-year-old Olivia Caraballo’s mother Philana Holmes says, “I’m actually just happy they listened to Olivia’s voice, and she, the jury, was able to decide a fair judgment; I’m happy with that.”

It should come as no surprise that McDonald’s disagrees with the ruling but it is a bit staggering that they would say as much out loud.

“We take every complaint seriously and certainly those that involve the safety of our food and the experiences of our customers. Together with our franchisees, for nearly 70 years, we have consistently served customers safe, high-quality food using strict policies and procedures,” the company said in a statement. “This was an unfortunate incident, but we respectfully disagree with the verdict. Our customers should continue to rely on McDonald’s to follow policies and procedures for serving Chicken McNuggets safely.”

All’s well that ends well. Ultimately, it’s good that the young girl wasn’t hurt.