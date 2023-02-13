Bossip Video

Mr. and Mrs. Cephus starred in a Super Bowl ad that served as the introduction to their collaboration with a fast food giant.

Cardi B and Offset’s love story is taking center stage in McDonald’s latest commercial ahead of the release of the Cardi B & Offset meal available nationwide on Valentine’s Day.

In the ad, the husband and wife star alongside seven other real-life couples and recite each other’s orders, something McDonald’s says is a true sign of love.

Apparently, Offset really likes Quarter Pounders, while his lady prefers a cheeseburger.

“He likes a Quarter Pounder and a Hi-C,” says Cardi in the ad. “He a simple man.”

Starting Feb. 14, fans can pull up to participating restaurants nationwide* to get the Cardi B & Offset Meal, which includes each of their go-to menu items plus their favorites to split on date night:

Cardi B’s classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a Large Coca-Cola®; Offset’s Quarter Pounder® with Cheese and a Large Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst®; And to share… a Large order of World Famous Fries® and a hot, flakey Apple Pie.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” said Offset about the Cardi B and Offset meal that also comes in love-day-themed packaging. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

Watch Cardi and Offset’s McDonald’s commercial below.

Play

Are you eating a Cardi B & Offset McDonald’s meal with your sweetie?