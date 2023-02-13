Mr. and Mrs. Cephus starred in a Super Bowl ad that served as the introduction to their collaboration with a fast food giant.
Cardi B and Offset’s love story is taking center stage in McDonald’s latest commercial ahead of the release of the Cardi B & Offset meal available nationwide on Valentine’s Day.
In the ad, the husband and wife star alongside seven other real-life couples and recite each other’s orders, something McDonald’s says is a true sign of love.
Apparently, Offset really likes Quarter Pounders, while his lady prefers a cheeseburger.
“He likes a Quarter Pounder and a Hi-C,” says Cardi in the ad. “He a simple man.”
Starting Feb. 14, fans can pull up to participating restaurants nationwide* to get the Cardi B & Offset Meal, which includes each of their go-to menu items plus their favorites to split on date night:
Cardi B’s classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a Large Coca-Cola®;
Offset’s Quarter Pounder® with Cheese and a Large Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst®;
And to share… a Large order of World Famous Fries® and a hot, flakey Apple Pie.
Watch Cardi and Offset’s McDonald’s commercial below.
Are you eating a Cardi B & Offset McDonald’s meal with your sweetie?
