“Our system doesn’t work without getting people from the community to come in here and listen to the facts of the case and make these types of decisions. They are hard decisions. We appreciate you gave us the time,” Murphy said.

After 19 days of the murder trial, closing arguments ended on Thursday. The sequestered jury asked to go back over the case evidence. They spent about nine hours deliberating over two days until they informed Judge John Murphy that they couldn’t agree on a verdict. See the courtroom after he declared the mistrial below.

Law & Crime reports a judge declared a mistrial against Melly. Despite the state’s confidence in the evidence against him, the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision.

The South Florida rapper escaped a possible death sentence… for now. YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was on trial for two first-degree murders. Prosecutors accused him of fatally shooting 19-year-old Christopher Thomas Jr. and 21-year-old Anthony Williams on October 26, 2018. They were Melly’s childhood friends and fellow crew members who went by the stage names YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

The shocking YNW Melly double murder trial ended with another twist: A mistrial from a deadlocked jury. Now, both supporters and critics wonder what happens next, and will they really “free Melly?”

The First-Degree Double Murder Charges Against YNW Melly

Prosecutors asserted YNW collective bandmate Cortlen Henry helped Melly cover it up. They claim Henry was driving Melly, Williams, and Thomas around in his Jeep after a recording session before Melly fatally shot the victims.

That night, Henry rushed to a Miami hospital claiming to be the lone survivor of a drive-by. He claimed he ducked while his two friends sustained multiple gunshot wounds. However, police said they found no evidence of a shooting at the reported crime scene. Instead, surveillance video showed Melly with them at the time Henry said the shooting happened.

Henry, who performed as YNW Bortlen, faced the same charges for allegedly covering up the killing as a drive-by. He was also charged with two counts of accessory and will be tried separately.

Prosecutors claimed the shooting was gang activity, regardless of their long friendships. The 24-year-old’s defense claimed Melly was sleeping at home during the murders. They blamed the double homicide solely on Henry. Melly pleaded not guilty.

Detectives also determined Melly was with them based on phone data and blood spatter evidence. Police arrested him in February 2019.

As BOSSIP exclusively reported, Thomas’ family begged a judge to keep the “Murder On My Mind” rapper behind bars. Now, this news means their worst fear. At the time, Melly requested compassionate release like other prisoners secured during the pandemic. They petitioned the court to keep the family and “society” safe from Melly.

In addition to the chilling charges against him, they claimed that his criminal record of violent song lyrics demonstrated he was a threat. Melly was also unpredictable and best and severely unwell at worst, claiming he had multiple personalities, including one with murderous impulses.

What Happens After The YNW Melly Mistrial?

This ruling doesn’t mean Melly is off the hook yet. A mistrial means the state of Florida still has the opportunity to refile the charges for a new trial within 90 days.

“The court must then hold a hearing to determine if the state criminal procedures provide any reason for a delay in seeking a new trial under the circumstances. If there is no allowable reason for delay, the court must order a trial to proceed within 10 days,” according to Maimi law firm Valient Law.

Double jeopardy would only possibly apply to a mistrial like Melly’s “under certain limited circumstances” since there was no verdict about his guilt either way.