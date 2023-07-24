Bossip Video

Damon Dash dished on his disdain for Jay-Z because he claims the rapper was well aware R. Kelly “raped his girl” before collaborating with him.

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder chatted with the hosts of the That’s F***ed Up podcast on Wednesday and after co-host Alejandro González Charles asked Dame if he had “any opinion on the R. Kelly situation,” the music executive didn’t hold back.

Dame said, “Yeah, I think he is where he belongs. I know Aaliyah so I know what he did. I can’t be objective about that.” The entrepreneur added, “He definitely seemed like he needed some help”.

The disgraced singer was found guilty of not only sex trafficking but also racketeering and child pornography.

Charles then asked if he ever had any beef with R. Kelly, considering he reportedly abused Aaliyah. Dame says the “One In A Million” singer asked him to “leave it alone completely.”

“When Jay was doing videos with him, I would be in the video but I would be like ‘yo what do you want me to do?'” He claims Aaliyah told him, “Don’t start nothing just don’t be in no shots with him.”

The 52-year-old stated he cut ties with Jay-Z after he recorded The Best of Both Worlds with the Chicago crooner and wanted no part of the project.

“I couldn’t believe [Jay-Z] did a project with R. Kelly knowing he had raped my girl,” he shared on the podcast.