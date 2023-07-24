Damon Dash dished on his disdain for Jay-Z because he claims the rapper was well aware R. Kelly “raped his girl” before collaborating with him.
The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder chatted with the hosts of the That’s F***ed Up podcast on Wednesday and after co-host Alejandro González Charles asked Dame if he had “any opinion on the R. Kelly situation,” the music executive didn’t hold back.
Dame said, “Yeah, I think he is where he belongs. I know Aaliyah so I know what he did. I can’t be objective about that.”
The entrepreneur added, “He definitely seemed like he needed some help”.
The disgraced singer was found guilty of not only sex trafficking but also racketeering and child pornography.
Charles then asked if he ever had any beef with R. Kelly, considering he reportedly abused Aaliyah. Dame says the “One In A Million” singer asked him to “leave it alone completely.”
“When Jay was doing videos with him, I would be in the video but I would be like ‘yo what do you want me to do?'” He claims Aaliyah told him, “Don’t start nothing just don’t be in no shots with him.”
“I couldn’t believe [Jay-Z] did a project with R. Kelly knowing he had raped my girl,” he shared on the podcast.
Co-host A.D. Dolphin noted,
“You was right, to be honest. Because once the s**t came out on R. Kelly, Jay-Z fled the scene.”
The record exec seemingly dismissed his statement, responding, “Yeah, whatever. But the point was he knew the whole time.”
Joshua Engle pivoted and asked, “Didn’t they say “Fiesta” was filmed on Epstein Island or some sh–?”
“Nah, no, it wasn’t,” Dame quickly replied. He stated he forgot the music video’s location, but “it wasn’t on no island.”
The host admitted that his source wasn’t credible. He found the information in a video as he scrolled on Instagram, but he was “just checking.”
Jay-Z and Dame were once a dynamic duo. The entrepreneur championed Jigga after no record labels would sign him. They eventually started Roc-A-Fella Records. In 1994, released Jay’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt. They went on to secure a deal with Def Jam Records for 20 million dollars. Yet their success came with mismanagement and distrust amongst leaders and labelmates.
The two would subsequently part ways, but Dame seems to have a lingering salty taste in his mouth. Fans clocked that he criticizes Jay whenever he gets an opportunity, especially when Jay gets new accolades like “The Book of HOV” exhibit. Could it be because Jay-Z has hit billionaire status while Dame’s reported net worth is a mere $100,000?
Is Dame in a position to criticize Jay-Z for collaborating with R. Kelly when he looked just as complicit, dancing alongside Jay in the video?
What do you think?
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Well, Alrighty Then: Sukihana Shrugs Off Backlash Over Leaked Freaky Flick, Says She’s A ‘Disgusting Person’
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Mom-Shamers Ain't Stopping No Show: Keke Palmer Rocks A Denim Look That Left The Kids Gagging
-
Club Coupledom: D-Nice Hard Launches Baeship With ’My Wife And Kids’ Star Jennifer Freeman
-
Cartwheeling Coupledom Confirmed: Quavo Quanoodles With His Balance Beam Bae At Usher's Vegas Residency
-
Russell Wilson Subtly Responds To Future's Latest Diss Track By Playing Football With His Stepson, Future Zahir
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.