Dame Dash reacts to news Kanye West was pulled from the Grammys due to his recent online behaviors and says we don’t need them, they need us in perfect Dame Dash fashion.

Kanye West was recently pulled from the Grammys, allegedly for his concerning online behavior. It probably doesn’t help the host of the show, Trevor Noah, was the subject of said behavior.

Hip-Hop and the Grammys have always had a rough relationship and this just adds fuel to the fire. Recently, TMZ caught Dame Dash at the airport and when they asked his opinion on the matter, he didn’t hold back.

“Kanye don’t give a f**k about the Grammys, We make our own Grammys.”

“I’m not trying to fit into somebody else’s system,” Dash continued. “So we just create our own so we ain’t gotta worry about nobody else’s rules. It’s not for them to judge who’s hot. it’s for us. They really shouldn’t be giving us the awards. We should be giving them the awards. They gotta respect our culture.”

The tension from the Grammys’ mistreatment of hip-hop and its artist is reaching new levels, but will a new show be created after much discussion is yet to be determined.