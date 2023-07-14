Jay-Z is “a work of art already,” so it’s only fitting that the Brooklyn Public Library put his life on display with “The Book of HOV.” Beyoncé and Blue Ivy were by his side to celebrate the opening night on July 13.

According to Billboard, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Alicia Keys, Babyface, Lil Uzi Vert, Victor Cruz, Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter, and more attended the premiere festivities. Beyoncé and her show-stopping successor Blue Ivy took a break from the Renaissance World Tour stage for the special occasion.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Jay-Z is one of the borough’s biggest icons. Now his larger-than-life legacy has taken over 40,000-square-foot of the library, which is home to the world’s largest collection of Brooklyn history.

The massive tribute features “archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet of Jay-Z’s professional life.”

“He navigated the gritty streets of Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects to the halls of Roc Nation, and now he shines as one of the brightest stars in our constellation. With his rhymes sharper than a knife and beats hotter than a summer in the city, JAY-Z is a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream beyond the confines of their circumstances,” said a press release from the exhibit.

The installation draws its name from his epic verses on DJ Khaled’s “God Did.” The tribute transformed the library exterior into a literal “Book of HOV.”

“The design of the exterior plays with the building facade, which was built to symbolize an open book while paying homage to Jay’s words,” explained Ken Tokunaga, The Book of HOV co-creative director.

What can fans expect to see in “The Book of HOV?” Take a look inside the new exhibit after the flip!