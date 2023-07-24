Bossip Video

Yung Miami is standing her ground following backlash over her 10-year-old son attending Rolling Loud.

Yung Miami–full name Caresha Romeka Brownlee–and her City Girls partner JT performed at Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend. Following their performance, they also threw an afterparty, which was attended by Caresha’s 10-year-old son, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr.

JT posted a video of the youngin’ throwing money on strippers during the festivities, which (unsurprisingly) got a lot of fans riled up. In response to one of Miami’s tweets about the event, one of her followers asked if she was going to address the video, which she did.

“My son at rolling loud having a ball backstage let’s address it,” the rapper responded, seemingly not seeing the problem.

She continued: “That’s why I don’t post my kids y’all b****es can talk a sore in yall mouth about me but I’ll never give y’all the chance to have an opinion about my kids! Idgaf.”

JT also ended up responding to all of the backlash, though she didn’t address the hate, directly. Instead, she informed fans on her tradition of bringing Caresha’s son to Rolling Loud.

“Me & Jai do rolling loud together every year! It’s my favorite time cause I get to bond with him & turn up,” she tweeted. “This was the best year I loved the smile on his face! I’m a coooool auntie!”

Miami retweeted her by adding her own message, thanking her City Girls counterpart for giving such an experience to her son.

“THANK YOU SO MUCH THAT S**T LITERALLY BRING TEARS TO MY EYES & REMIND ME EVERYTIME THAT THIS SHIT IS BIGGER THAN US,” Caresha added. “JAI SAID THAT WAS THE BEST DAY OF HIS LIFE THANK YOU JATAVIA! & he loveeeeeeeeee Uzi.”

In a now-deleted tweet, JT went on to say that Jai was “safe, smiling, & ballin” at the event, regardless of what fans think of the optics.

One thing about Yung Miami and JT, they’re gonna stand their ground in the face of backlash.