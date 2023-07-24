When Monica spotted a man hitting a woman at her Riverfront Music Festival performance, Goonica jumped out and jumped off the stage to regulate. You can “Try That In A Small Town,” but “U Should’ve Known Better” than to try Monica.

Monica is never the one to play with, especially when it comes to her fans, and over the weekend, the R&B singer stopped her show at the Detroit festival to confront a man she saw hit a woman in her audience. The beloved star called him out on the mic before Goonica had to take matters into her own hands.

“Don’t you hit her like that!” the headliner warned. “We don’t even f*cking play like that. You don’t hit no lady like that. Are you out your f*cking mind?” she asked.

Last night while Monica was performing in Detroit, she saw a man in the crowd hit a woman. Goonica jumped straight out, not only did she stop performing, sis jumped into audience to make sure things were handled. pic.twitter.com/1Ule1ydNd8 — alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 23, 2023

Instead of letting things escalate, the superstar turned into a superhero. The “Still Standing” singer literally leaped into action to shut down the altercation.

Monica did exactly what I thought Goonica would do in a situation like that. — alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 23, 2023

Don’t let the goon fool you however, she’s still a consummate professional. After shutting down the altercation, Monica returned to the stage with an apology for losing her temper. She said the violent outburst “triggered” her.

“I want to apologize, y’all. That sh*t triggered me. I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my f*cking temper. I apologize y’all. I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” she told the crowd. “I was gonna knock his a** out with the f*cking mic!” she continued, before going back to harmonizing.

