When Monica spotted a man hitting a woman at her Riverfront Music Festival performance, Goonica jumped out and jumped off the stage to regulate. You can “Try That In A Small Town,” but “U Should’ve Known Better” than to try Monica.
Monica is never the one to play with, especially when it comes to her fans, and over the weekend, the R&B singer stopped her show at the Detroit festival to confront a man she saw hit a woman in her audience. The beloved star called him out on the mic before Goonica had to take matters into her own hands.
“Don’t you hit her like that!” the headliner warned. “We don’t even f*cking play like that. You don’t hit no lady like that. Are you out your f*cking mind?” she asked.
Last night while Monica was performing in Detroit, she saw a man in the crowd hit a woman.
Last night while Monica was performing in Detroit, she saw a man in the crowd hit a woman.
— alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 23, 2023
Instead of letting things escalate, the superstar turned into a superhero. The “Still Standing” singer literally leaped into action to shut down the altercation.
Monica did exactly what I thought Goonica would do in a situation like that.
— alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 23, 2023
Don’t let the goon fool you however, she’s still a consummate professional. After shutting down the altercation, Monica returned to the stage with an apology for losing her temper. She said the violent outburst “triggered” her.
“I want to apologize, y’all. That sh*t triggered me. I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my f*cking temper. I apologize y’all. I apologize from the bottom of my heart,” she told the crowd.
“I was gonna knock his a** out with the f*cking mic!” she continued, before going back to harmonizing.
Check out Monica and Riverfront Music Festival addressing the incident after the flip!
Monica Apologizes Again For Going Goon During The Riverfront Music Festival
After The Shade Room posted videos of the incident, the “Angel of Mine” singer extended more apologies. She also gave an explanation about the chaos in the crowd before she shut it down.
“I apologized there and I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action! I was so triggered, I watched and she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert! He punched her with all his strength!” she wrote on Sunday, just to show you Monica ain’t having that!
“My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again and she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok!” she continued.
Just to show you Monica ain't having that!!!!
— Cruel Wicked Thing (@PinkYetiCup) July 23, 2023
ClickOnDetroit reports Andrus Macdonald, a spokesperson for the Riverfront Music Festival, issued a statement thanking Monica for her bravery.
“First and foremost, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival. Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent but an extraordinary individual as well.
“We are truly saddened that an event meant to bring joy and unity to our community was marred by an act of violence. We strongly condemn any form of violence, particularly against women, and we are actively working with local law enforcement to ensure that the individual involved is held accountable.
“To our festival-goers, the well-being and safety of our audience, artists, and staff are always our top priority. We would also like to commend our attendees for their patience and understanding throughout this event. Your cheers of support for Monica truly embody the spirit of our community and the music we celebrate.
