Quavo was allegedly onboard a Miami yacht when things went south between the passengers and the captain who was allegedly robbed.
According to NBC Miami, the Migos rapper was recently onboard a yacht behind The Wharf Miami when the captain was allegedly robbed. Reportedly the guests who rented the yacht were advised their rental time was up, causing things to go south.
Two men allegedly became disgruntled and demanded a refund, reports NBC Miami.
Things escalated when the men reportedly made death threats toward the captain while threatening to throw him overboard if he turned the vessel around.
Around 9 p.m. a 911 call was placed involving an armed robbery. Police have stated an armed robbery did not take place but allegedly the captain was robbed via a strong arm. One crew member alleges they saw men take the captain’s cell phone and wallet but police reportedly have conflicting statements from people aboard the vessel.
Quavo was allegedly detained but released once it stated that he wasn’t a part of the scuffle and didn’t issue any threats.
A rep for the rapper released a statement to XXL and denied his involvement.
“To be clear Quavo was NOT mentioned in the police report narrative,” the statement reads. “Not only was Quavo NOT arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute. Ultimately, no one on the boat was arrested. There is no story here regarding Quavo and any incident.”
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Well, Alrighty Then: Sukihana Shrugs Off Backlash Over Leaked Freaky Flick, Says She’s A ‘Disgusting Person’
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Mom-Shamers Ain't Stopping No Show: Keke Palmer Rocks A Denim Look That Left The Kids Gagging
-
Club Coupledom: D-Nice Hard Launches Baeship With ’My Wife And Kids’ Star Jennifer Freeman
-
Cartwheeling Coupledom Confirmed: Quavo Quanoodles With His Balance Beam Bae At Usher's Vegas Residency
-
Russell Wilson Subtly Responds To Future's Latest Diss Track By Playing Football With His Stepson, Future Zahir
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.