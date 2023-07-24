Bossip Video

Quavo was allegedly onboard a Miami yacht when things went south between the passengers and the captain who was allegedly robbed.

According to NBC Miami, the Migos rapper was recently onboard a yacht behind The Wharf Miami when the captain was allegedly robbed. Reportedly the guests who rented the yacht were advised their rental time was up, causing things to go south.

Two men allegedly became disgruntled and demanded a refund, reports NBC Miami.

Things escalated when the men reportedly made death threats toward the captain while threatening to throw him overboard if he turned the vessel around.

Around 9 p.m. a 911 call was placed involving an armed robbery. Police have stated an armed robbery did not take place but allegedly the captain was robbed via a strong arm. One crew member alleges they saw men take the captain’s cell phone and wallet but police reportedly have conflicting statements from people aboard the vessel.

Quavo was allegedly detained but released once it stated that he wasn’t a part of the scuffle and didn’t issue any threats.

A rep for the rapper released a statement to XXL and denied his involvement.

“To be clear Quavo was NOT mentioned in the police report narrative,” the statement reads. “Not only was Quavo NOT arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute. Ultimately, no one on the boat was arrested. There is no story here regarding Quavo and any incident.”