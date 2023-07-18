Bossip Video

Cartwheeling coupledom confirmed, who dis?

Just days after rumors swirled that Quavo was dating Lori Harvey, the Migos rapper was spotted out with his actual boo.

On Monday, a video surfaced of Quavo, 32, at Usher’s Vegas residency alongside gymnast Erica Fontaine.

During the concert, Usher asked Quavo for permission to serenade Fontaine, 24, most likely in the wake of the home-wrecking scandal spurned by his interaction with Keke Palmer.

“Now Quavo, I hope you don’t mind if I just serenade your lady real quick,” said the hitmaker. “I’m just getting it right.”

He then sang the chorus of “There Goes My Baby” to the West Virginia University alum and encouraged Fontane to sing along with him.

Fontaine who is originally from Gaithersburg, Maryland entered college as a three-time Junior Olympics National Championships qualifier who was known for her floor routines and work on the balance beam.





She’s since expanded into influencing and told 247 Sports that she always dreamed of fame.

“I always grew up wanting to be famous,” said Fontaine in 2020. “My friends in high school were always saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to college. I’m going to be a doctor,’ or, ‘I’m going to be a sportscaster.’ Then I’d be like, ‘I’m going to be famous.’” “To this day, I’ll say something like, ‘I don’t worry about school stuff. I’m going to be famous,’” she added. “Everybody rolls their eyes and laughs. But I’m serious.”

The turgid tumbler also added that her Internet presence grew overnight after she shared a photo of herself alongside one of her teammates.

“I remember the exact day,” she told 247 Sports. “I don’t know the date, but it was my sophomore year after our fall classic meet. I took a picture with my best friend and eventually ended up posting that a while later, and overnight it went viral.”

She continued,

“We went from, like, 2,000 followers to 25,000 overnight. I pretty much took that opportunity to talk to my parents about this. ‘I want to do Instagram.’ Once that happened, I knew I needed to run with it, because it was something I had to keep growing from there.”

She’s now allowing fans to follow her fitness journey with content shared on her page.

The gymnast and Quavo first sparked relationship rumors in March but neither confirmed nor denied them.

Prior to Fontaine, Quavo was linked to Karrueche but the model shut down the dating rumors. Quavo was in a relationship with Saweetie from 2018 to 2021.

