Offset explains how his reunion with Quavo for their BET Awards tribute to Takeoff happened in under 16 hours.

During this year’s BET Awards, the show was packed full of surprises and special guests per usual. However, one moment stood above the rest and it was the reunion between Offset and Quavo. The remaining MIGOS members had allegedly been at odds since way before Takeoff’s passing. Everyone assumed the loss of their brother Takeoff would bring them together but that didn’t happen. Allegedly before Quavo performed his tribute to Takeoff at the Grammys he got into a physical altercation with Offset. Reportedly the altercation was due to Quavo denying Offsets participation in his tribute performance. Any hope of a reunion between the two looked to have expired backstage at the Grammys. However, the 2023 BET Awards proved that to be lie with the two remaining members taking the stage to honor Takeoff. Offset hopped on Instagram Live and decided to break down how it all came together.

“I love all my fans. I love of y’all. We did the BET performance, man. It was iconic, man,” Offset said during an Instagram Live broadcast. “It cleared my soul. Me and my brother Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours​​​​​​​, like, 15 hours …We do that ’cause we’re some real stars. We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture.”

“It’s always gonna be cinematic,” he continued. “Thank god for that moment. We did it for Take.”