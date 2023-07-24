Bossip Video

In admitted abduction deception news…

After days of confusion and public scrutiny, Carlee Russell is telling the truth.

The Alabama woman who sparked nationwide panic after she was thought to be missing admitted Monday that she was not abducted after “stopping to check on a baby walking alone.”

There was no baby on Alabama’s Interstate I459 and the entire thing is now described as an “elaborate” hoax.

The reasoning behind Russell’s actions however remains a mystery.

Russell’s attorney, Emory Anthony, sent a statement to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis confirming that her kidnapping was a farce.

“Dear Chief Derzis, my client has given me permission to make the following statement on her behalf: There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident, but this was a single act done by herself,’’ Anthony wrote according to AL.com.

The attorney also denounced claims that the nursing student checked into a hotel, reportedly a Red Roof Inn, while faking her disappearance.

“My client was not with anyone or at any hotel during the time she was missing,’’ Anthony continued. “My client apologizes for her actions to the community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies, as well as to her friends and family.'”

The attorney also solicited prayers on behalf of his client and noted that she is seeking forgiveness.

“We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and intends to move understanding that she made a mistake,’’ Anthony said. “Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

Chief Derzis read the official statement during an afternoon press conference where he also shared that charges could be looming.





He is scheduled to meet with the District Attorney’s Office and Russell’s attorney on Tuesday.

Are you shocked that Carlee Russell finally came clean? Do you think she’ll face charges?