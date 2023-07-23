Shocking details about Carlee Russell’s disappearance still have everyone talking, and her employer fired her over that controversy. As the backlash continues, her boyfriend begs the public to “stop bullying her.”

The Alabama woman went viral from search efforts after she mysteriously vanished on July 13. She returned home alive two days later on

The team at Woodhouse spa went above and beyond when she went missing, but now they want nothing to do with Carlee. According to the New York Post, Carlee’s case is bad for morale among her colleagues.

“It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted. The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off times pass out flyers and other things,” said spa owner Stuart Rome.

Rome revealed that the emotional rollercoaster and “questionable” details after Carlee’s return left her co-workers “pissed.”

“As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search,” he continued.

Days after the 25-year-old returned, Hoover, Alabama police held a press conference about the investigation. They dropped a bombshell about Carlee’s search history including Amber alerts, bus tickets, and the kidnapping movie Taken.

Hoover PD: Before her disappearance, Carlee Russell's search history read "taking money from a register without being caught," "one-way bus ticket," "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," the film "Taken," and "How to take money from a register without being caught?" pic.twitter.com/gZiMuQfQos — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2023

Rome claims Carlee’s case caused more than workplace tension, the new attention is also bad for business. The spa is caught up in the backlash online, where people have trolled the company’s social media pages. Trolls even went as far as leaving fake one-star reviews because of the incident.

“Basically, we’ve spent the last day battling to get things deleted,” Rome explained. “Comments. I’ve had to shut down my comment section on Instagram and Facebook page which hurts us because we do a lot of marketing there. We’re just trying to keep the doors open.”

Yikes!

The parents of Carlee Russell is urging the public not to speculate and to let the investigation play out. Her mother said there were moments when the 25-year-old had to ‘physically and mentally fight for her life’ pic.twitter.com/BWI8OLthwZ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 18, 2023

Carlee’s mother Talitha Russell said she “fought for her life.” However, Police Chief Nick Derzis claimed Hoover PD was “unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement.”

Police lie all the time & been lying on us for centuries but ya’ll can still muster up the trust to believe their lil press conference regarding Carlee right?? Perfect so y’all should have no problem believing BW after this especially since we have better stats of being truthful pic.twitter.com/ejpabL8Xno — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) July 19, 2023

While Carlee’s former workplace may have joined the ranks of skeptics turned against her, her boyfriend spoke out again about the ordeal.

See what Carlee Russell’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, said about the fallout after the flip.