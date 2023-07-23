Shocking details about Carlee Russell’s disappearance still have everyone talking, and her employer fired her over that controversy. As the backlash continues, her boyfriend begs the public to “stop bullying her.”
The Alabama woman went viral from search efforts after she mysteriously vanished on July 13. She returned home alive two days later on
The team at Woodhouse spa went above and beyond when she went missing, but now they want nothing to do with Carlee. According to the New York Post, Carlee’s case is bad for morale among her colleagues.
“It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted. The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off times pass out flyers and other things,” said spa owner Stuart Rome.
PARKING LOT PIMPIN’ | Not too much on Carlee. 🗣️ @iamlegallyhype pic.twitter.com/kfA5fWP5sp
— AMERICA’S PROBLEM (@lynaevanee) July 21, 2023
Rome revealed that the emotional rollercoaster and “questionable” details after Carlee’s return left her co-workers “pissed.”
“As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search,” he continued.
Days after the 25-year-old returned, Hoover, Alabama police held a press conference about the investigation. They dropped a bombshell about Carlee’s search history including Amber alerts, bus tickets, and the kidnapping movie Taken.
Hoover PD: Before her disappearance, Carlee Russell's search history read "taking money from a register without being caught," "one-way bus ticket," "Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert," the film "Taken," and "How to take money from a register without being caught?" pic.twitter.com/gZiMuQfQos
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2023
Rome claims Carlee’s case caused more than workplace tension, the new attention is also bad for business. The spa is caught up in the backlash online, where people have trolled the company’s social media pages. Trolls even went as far as leaving fake one-star reviews because of the incident.
“Basically, we’ve spent the last day battling to get things deleted,” Rome explained.
“Comments. I’ve had to shut down my comment section on Instagram and Facebook page which hurts us because we do a lot of marketing there. We’re just trying to keep the doors open.”
Yikes!
The parents of Carlee Russell is urging the public not to speculate and to let the investigation play out.
Her mother said there were moments when the 25-year-old had to ‘physically and mentally fight for her life’ pic.twitter.com/BWI8OLthwZ
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 18, 2023
Carlee’s mother Talitha Russell said she “fought for her life.” However, Police Chief Nick Derzis claimed Hoover PD was “unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement.”
Police lie all the time & been lying on us for centuries but ya’ll can still muster up the trust to believe their lil press conference regarding Carlee right??
Perfect so y’all should have no problem believing BW after this especially since we have better stats of being truthful pic.twitter.com/ejpabL8Xno
— Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) July 19, 2023
While Carlee’s former workplace may have joined the ranks of skeptics turned against her, her boyfriend spoke out again about the ordeal.
See what Carlee Russell’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, said about the fallout after the flip.
Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons Asks People To “Stop Bullying” Her About Kidnapping Claims
Despite the shocking details and strong feelings about Carlee Russell’s case, her man is still standing by her. As she faced backlash at her job, in her hometown, and online, Thomar Latrell Simmons came to her defense.
“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” he told the New York Post.
“Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied.”
Y’all went in that lady Carlee’s medical records to find out what happened to her. When they find out you were accessing someone medical records for giggles you will go to prison. Not only that you’ll lose all your licensing privileges in every state. Y’all behaving like animals.
— ⚜️Sovereign⚜️ (@sauvamemte) July 18, 2023
Social media sleuths from every walk of life either worked on solving Carlee’s disappearance or tried to debunk it. Hairstylists even weighed in on the cost, quality, and complexity of Carlee’s wig as a clue after it was left at the scene.
Considering that social media initially blamed Simmons for her disappearance, he knows how serious and unwarranted online harassment can be.
I'm old enough to remember that white woman killed her kids and said a black man kidnapped them so this Carlee Russell story is vv unfortunate but is not moving me to anger like everyone else. Make her apologize and figure out how to get people their donations back and move on.
— Mehmet Okurrrt (@Natural_OneDurr) July 19, 2023
Jokes and criticism have been flying since Hoover police revealed Carlee’s internet activity leading up to her disappearance. If there is any real concern about how Carlee Russell’s case affects other Black women in danger, harassing her and her people doesn’t help either.
Black and Missing Foundation Statement on the Carlethia “Carlee” Russell Investigation
We must remain vigilant and not lose sight of the bigger picture while we await additional information on the Carlethia “Carlee” Russell investigation. There is a staggering number of people pic.twitter.com/FoIW2Ij80S
— Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) July 18, 2023
