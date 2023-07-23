Bossip Video
1 of 3

Shocking details about Carlee Russell’s disappearance still have everyone talking, and her employer fired her over that controversy. As the backlash continues, her boyfriend begs the public to “stop bullying her.”

Carlee Russell

Source: Hoover Police Department / Hoover PD

The Alabama woman went viral from search efforts after she mysteriously vanished on July 13. She returned home alive two days later on

The team at Woodhouse spa went above and beyond when she went missing, but now they want nothing to do with Carlee. According to the New York Post, Carlee’s case is bad for morale among her colleagues.

“It was really devastating for them thinking a co-worker was abducted. The following day, Saturday, it was the busiest day of the week, and they had to plug along and work and in the off times pass out flyers and other things,” said spa owner Stuart Rome.

Rome revealed that the emotional rollercoaster and “questionable” details after Carlee’s return left her co-workers “pissed.”

“As the information came out that there were some questionable things, we’ve been a little pissed off, mainly because so many people took so much time out to search,” he continued.

Days after the 25-year-old returned, Hoover, Alabama police held a press conference about the investigation. They dropped a bombshell about Carlee’s search history including Amber alerts, bus tickets, and the kidnapping movie Taken.

Rome claims Carlee’s case caused more than workplace tension, the new attention is also bad for business. The spa is caught up in the backlash online, where people have trolled the company’s social media pages. Trolls even went as far as leaving fake one-star reviews because of the incident.

“Basically, we’ve spent the last day battling to get things deleted,” Rome explained.

“Comments. I’ve had to shut down my comment section on Instagram and Facebook page which hurts us because we do a lot of marketing there. We’re just trying to keep the doors open.”

Yikes!

Carlee’s mother Talitha Russell said she “fought for her life.” However, Police Chief Nick Derzis claimed Hoover PD was “unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statement.”

While Carlee’s former workplace may have joined the ranks of skeptics turned against her, her boyfriend spoke out again about the ordeal.

See what Carlee Russell’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, said about the fallout after the flip.

Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons Asks People To “Stop Bullying” Her About Kidnapping Claims

Carlee Russell

Source: Hoover Police Department / Russell Family

Despite the shocking details and strong feelings about Carlee Russell’s case, her man is still standing by her. As she faced backlash at her job, in her hometown, and online, Thomar Latrell Simmons came to her defense.

“The only thing I can say is, I want everyone to stop bullying her. I know what it seems like what she did. Just stop bullying on social media,” he told the New York Post.

“Think about her mental health. She doesn’t deserve that. She doesn’t. Nobody deserves to be cyberbullied.”

Social media sleuths from every walk of life either worked on solving Carlee’s disappearance or tried to debunk it. Hairstylists even weighed in on the cost, quality, and complexity of Carlee’s wig as a clue after it was left at the scene.

Considering that social media initially blamed Simmons for her disappearance, he knows how serious and unwarranted online harassment can be.

Jokes and criticism have been flying since Hoover police revealed Carlee’s internet activity leading up to her disappearance. If there is any real concern about how Carlee Russell’s case affects other Black women in danger, harassing her and her people doesn’t help either.

Continue Slideshow

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.