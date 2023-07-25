Bossip Video

The fallout from the biggest scandal of the current news cycle continues…

Carlee Russell’s ex-boyfriend posted heartfelt Instagram messages and pleaded for help and public support during the 48 hours that he believed she was kidnapped. Now, after being duped and humiliated, Thomar Latrell Simmons is speaking out about his feelings toward his duplicitous former paramour via a message posted on his Instagram page:

Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty. I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee’s actions. There is still an ongoing investigation but with all the recent information and her confession now we gain closure with this situation. Thank you to all my family, friends, and the nation for support through this. I want to also send my prayers and thanks to Ms. Angela Haley-Harris, her team, and all the volunteers. Thank you again for your unwavering support. The severity in this matter has not been overlooked, and I deeply respect the genuine support shared during this situation. Please continue to keep us in your prayers. With love, Thomar

If that message wasn’t already the ether to make Carlee’s soul burn slow, the mother of a murdered daughter is speaking out against Carlee for all the hurt she’s caused to the families of other kidnapped children. According to PEOPLE, Shea Pilkington-Wiley did not bite her tongue in a recent Facebook post blasting Carlee for lying. Pilkington-Wiley’s daughter Madison Shea Pilkington was found dead in her apartment in Hoover, Alabama back in 2019 after being attacked.

“I love the memes. They are great,” Pilkington-Wiley began. “But all joking aside, Carlee Russell disrespected every parent that has lost a child. She disrespected every one of our children.” “The child you couldn’t get in touch with that horrific evening. The unanswered calls that kept going to voicemail. The unanswered texts. The sickening feelings we all felt. Remembering shattering like glass and our souls being ripped from our bodies,” she continued. “She dredged it all up to the surface. For me anyway.” “To find it was all a hoax well … I’m freakin angry! I’m angry for myself. I’m angry for every parent out there that has lost a child,” Pilkington-Wiley wrote. “Be present to who and how many your actions will effect [sic]. Remember that actions have consequences.”

Some have been willing to slide Carlee a pass suggesting that perhaps there are mental health issues at play. That is their personal decision. However, you can’t be mad at those who have experienced tragedy like the ones that Carlee cosplayed and are incensed by her public betrayal.