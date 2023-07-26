Bossip Video

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice Stanfield have not just one surprise announcement, but two!

The Atlanta actor and the musician not only tied the knot, but they’re also the proud parents of a new baby. The couple revealed their big marriage and baby news in the new issue of PEOPLE, which comes following the announcement of their engagement back in September.

“There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes,” Stanfield gushed to the publication.

The 31-year-old admits his life looks a whole lot different these days, and while they’ve kept their family life private throughout these changes, the actor is ready to let the rest of the world in on it. Stanfield–who has two daughters under age 7 from past relationships, according to PEOPLE–is building a life with Kasmere, a first-time mom.

“We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible,” Kasmere said of their child, whose name and sex they’ve chosen to keep private. “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you,” LaKeith adds. “There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.”

As for why they’ve chosen to go public with their big news now?

“We want to be the ones to tell our story,” they explained to the site. “We’re bringing our family forward so we may inspire others.”

While this is Kasmere’s first encounter with motherhood, she said that she appreciates her husband’s experience with his older children.

“I’m really honored that I got to see the father in [him] before I was even having our baby,” she gushed.

LaKeith, who says his daughters are “so fun and so smart,” also admits that navigating parenting relationships in the spotlight isn’t easy.

“Sometimes, when things can get difficult, you have to remember that what’s most important is the child,” he says, “and that we’re pushing ourselves to grow, so we can reflect back to them the good things.”

Congrats to the happy couple on their marriage and their brand-new bundle of joy!