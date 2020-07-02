It’s About Time: Zendaya, Lakeith Stanfield & Brian Tyree Henry Among The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ New Invitees

Hollywood is making moves that they should have made YEARS ago in response to the call for more diversity across the entertainment industry.

Zendaya, Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Brian Tyree Henry are all among the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new invitees for membership this year. In an attempt to diversify the Academy, the latest potential inductees (contingent on their own acceptance) are 45 percent women and 36 percent people of color.

According to reports from the Hollywood Reporter, this year’s group of invitees has helped the Academy meet its 2016 goal of doubling the number of women and people of color among its membership by 2020. The goal four years ago was set in response to the viral #OscarsSoWhite criticism that pointed out the institution’s lack of representation.

Since then, the number of women in the Academy’s membership has increased from 1,446 to 3,179 and the number of people of color tripled from 554 to 1,787.

More actors on the list of invitees are: Natasha Lyonne, Cynthia Erivo, Niecy Nash, John David Washington, Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Eva Longoria, Teyonah Parris, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bobby Cannavale, Ben Mendelsohn, and Yalitza Aparicio. As for the filmmakers, those invited included Ari Aster (Midsommar), Kat Candler (Queen Sugar), Robert Eggers (The Witch), and Matt Reeves (the forthcoming The Batman).

