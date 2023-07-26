Bossip Video

What a POS this guy is.

Rudy Giuliani has admitted that he told bald-faced lies about two Black women poll workers in Georgia who he accused of “rigging” the election in favor of Joe Biden in 2020. According to DailyMail, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea ‘Shaye’ Moss filed a lawsuit against the former NYC-mayor-turned-Trump-bootlicker over his claims that they infused the vote count with fake ballots to push Biden over the top in Georgia.

Play

In the court filing, Giuliani admitted without equivocation that the statements he made were false, however, he would not concede that his blatant lies did any damage to the mother and daughter volunteers. Unfortunately, in a defamation case, one must prove that not only were the statements false but that they caused damage. Let his lawyer tell it, his client’s no contest of the facts is simply a legal maneuver…

‘While Giuliani does not admit to Plaintiffs’ allegations, he – for purposes of this litigation only – does not contest the factual allegations,’ the filing said. Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman said in an email Wednesday that the filing was made ‘in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss.’

The lies that Giuliani and other kneecap-sucking MAGA zealots lead to harassment, physical intimidation, and trauma for the two women, and for that, Giuliani should be held fully accountable along with anyone else who went to bat for “the big lie”.