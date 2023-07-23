Kim Kardashian popped out partying with Tristan Thompson in Miami on Friday, and social media kuestioned the kurious kouple’s family affair after his messy break-ups with Khloé Kardashian.
TMZ reports the almost in-laws both went to the star-studded Inter Miami game, where Kim cheered on soccer star Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with her son Saint.
Other celebs attending in VIP included a glowing pregnant Serena Williams, LeBron James, and David and Victoria Beckham. After the 7-year-old’s bedtime, Kim and Tristan stepped out for a night on the town.
Why is Kim always with Tristan? Is she chaperoning him or something😭 https://t.co/0ZCxbQUwm6
— BARBENHEIMER (@marysmanutd) July 22, 2023
Cameras spotted the pair at the hotspot Japanese steakhouse Gekko. Kim pulled a wardrobe change into an all-black black leather top and pants. Tristan showed a little skin in a sheer black button-up and slacks. Black-on-black ensembles aren’t rare, but the matching outfits raised eyebrows.
“What am I looking at? Not the matching fits,” one comment said on Reddit.
“Why have they been matching fits lately….. like an actual couple would on date night?” someone asked.
“Poor Khloe. I would feel so anxious and embarrassed sitting at home while my sister is being so flirty with my rabid serial cheater ex,” another comment said.
Lemme dissect this for y’all as a (former) KUWTK watcher. Khloe heard that Tristan was at a party. She called Kim going tf off because why not? Kim went to go make sure he wasn’t cheating on her sister. They left together to make it look like they were just hanging out. https://t.co/q4A3pB42LK
— TopFlight Grits (@TheBurnxr) July 23, 2023
the kardashian sisters gotta be the worst sisters in the world. there's no way in hell i'm hanging out in my free time w the man that's dogged my sister time and time again with no remorse… https://t.co/r4HLTULFNi
— spicebae (@spicebae_) July 23, 2023
Kim and Tristan’s night continued at LIV nightclub, where they partied all night. The festivities included them doing shots of 818 Tequila together and dancing to DJ Khaled rocking the booth.
Check out the reactions and theories about Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spending so much time together after the flip.
Social Media Questions Kim Kardashian Spending So Much Time With Tristan Thompson
Of course, Khloé and Tristan’s two children, 5-year-old True and 11-month-old Tatum, mean they’ll always be family. Many comments claimed Kim and Tristan spending time together is suspect after he repeatedly cheated on Khloé and impregnated Maralee Nichols during their relationship.
Y’all are annoying.. he’s not going anywhere and don’t forget that he just lost his mom not too long again. They’re treating him no different than how they treat Scott.
— K . FENTY 🐝⚓️🦄🇯🇲 (@AlexFenty29) July 23, 2023
Kim was one of the unserious serial inseminator’s loudest critics during her sister’s heartbreak and humiliation.
Never forget when Kim, Kourtney and Khloe bullied and harassed Jordyn Woods, but took Tristan back in 5 minutes: pic.twitter.com/4xdtCu2asA
— Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) July 17, 2023
Others think it’s mature that all three of them can get along and put the drama behind them. However, you’d think mending relationships for the kids would actually include his kids. Instead, social media users clocked that they often look like a different kind of blended family, with North and Saint in the mix.
Ever since Tristan Thompson start playing again, Kim Kardashian been at every game… that’s kinda weird to me.
— jasnee 🪁 (@lavendermarni) May 9, 2023
Kim became a fixture at Lakers games, supporting him courtside. In May, She and North even waved a homemade sign with his name on it.
Kim made North hold a Tristan Thompson sign to throw y’all off from who she really there for https://t.co/Qpf8MH34vU pic.twitter.com/gsszyHATk9
— The Yanna Mentality 💭🧠✨ (@YannaGod) May 13, 2023
I know Kim did not go to lakers game to support cheating Tristan 😒 https://t.co/h8nhd5z2pf
— kimmicakes🤍 (@christen_kim) May 7, 2023
Rumors of Kim and Tristan keeping it all in the family as secret lovers aren’t the only theory fans have about them. Some suspect this is a redemption arc for Tristan on the next season of The Kardashians. Others think it’s clout chasing for Kim to stay relevant.
I'm convinced Kim only hangs out with Tristan to stay in the news. She KNOWS people will talk. She apparently doesn't like him, makes that very clear in episodes, says she's civil with him for the sake of the kids – but hangs out with him whenever she gets a chance? Pls. https://t.co/UVscQor0Z1
— The Wolverine (@__Darkle) July 23, 2023
Khloé still loves Tristan as the father of her kids, but she recently confirmed it’s strictly co-parenting between them. If any other drama is brewing in that family, we can count on Kris to make sure the cameras don’t miss it.
i think about how Kim said that they had to forgive Tristan because there’s a baby involved & they need to be cordial but then i realised actually no, the only person who HAS to be cordial is Khloe. they don’t need to go out of their way to accommodate tristan and play happy fam. https://t.co/p20kTUzVCI
— hbic. (@intombzamanguni) July 23, 2023
Do you think Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kicking it is a trifling tryst or just family sticking together?
