Kim Kardashian popped out partying with Tristan Thompson in Miami on Friday, and social media kuestioned the kurious kouple’s family affair after his messy break-ups with Khloé Kardashian.

TMZ reports the almost in-laws both went to the star-studded Inter Miami game, where Kim cheered on soccer star Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with her son Saint.

Other celebs attending in VIP included a glowing pregnant Serena Williams, LeBron James, and David and Victoria Beckham. After the 7-year-old’s bedtime, Kim and Tristan stepped out for a night on the town.

Why is Kim always with Tristan? Is she chaperoning him or something😭 https://t.co/0ZCxbQUwm6 — BARBENHEIMER (@marysmanutd) July 22, 2023

Cameras spotted the pair at the hotspot Japanese steakhouse Gekko. Kim pulled a wardrobe change into an all-black black leather top and pants. Tristan showed a little skin in a sheer black button-up and slacks. Black-on-black ensembles aren’t rare, but the matching outfits raised eyebrows.

“What am I looking at? Not the matching fits,” one comment said on Reddit. “Why have they been matching fits lately….. like an actual couple would on date night?” someone asked. “Poor Khloe. I would feel so anxious and embarrassed sitting at home while my sister is being so flirty with my rabid serial cheater ex,” another comment said.

Lemme dissect this for y’all as a (former) KUWTK watcher. Khloe heard that Tristan was at a party. She called Kim going tf off because why not? Kim went to go make sure he wasn’t cheating on her sister. They left together to make it look like they were just hanging out. https://t.co/q4A3pB42LK — TopFlight Grits (@TheBurnxr) July 23, 2023

the kardashian sisters gotta be the worst sisters in the world. there's no way in hell i'm hanging out in my free time w the man that's dogged my sister time and time again with no remorse… https://t.co/r4HLTULFNi — spicebae (@spicebae_) July 23, 2023

Kim and Tristan’s night continued at LIV nightclub, where they partied all night. The festivities included them doing shots of 818 Tequila together and dancing to DJ Khaled rocking the booth.

Check out the reactions and theories about Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spending so much time together after the flip.