Kim Kardashian popped out partying with Tristan Thompson in Miami on Friday, and social media kuestioned the kurious kouple’s family affair after his messy break-ups with Khloé Kardashian.

TMZ reports the almost in-laws both went to the star-studded Inter Miami game, where Kim cheered on soccer star Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with her son Saint.

Other celebs attending in VIP included a glowing pregnant Serena Williams, LeBron James, and David and Victoria Beckham. After the 7-year-old’s bedtime, Kim and Tristan stepped out for a night on the town.

Cameras spotted the pair at the hotspot Japanese steakhouse Gekko. Kim pulled a wardrobe change into an all-black black leather top and pants. Tristan showed a little skin in a sheer black button-up and slacks. Black-on-black ensembles aren’t rare, but the matching outfits raised eyebrows.

“What am I looking at? Not the matching fits,” one comment said on Reddit.

“Why have they been matching fits lately….. like an actual couple would on date night?” someone asked.

“Poor Khloe. I would feel so anxious and embarrassed sitting at home while my sister is being so flirty with my rabid serial cheater ex,” another comment said.

Kim and Tristan’s night continued at LIV nightclub, where they partied all night. The festivities included them doing shots of 818 Tequila together and dancing to DJ Khaled rocking the booth.

Check out the reactions and theories about Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spending so much time together after the flip.

Social Media Questions Kim Kardashian Spending So Much Time With Tristan Thompson

Of course, Khloé and Tristan’s two children, 5-year-old True and 11-month-old Tatum, mean they’ll always be family. Many comments claimed Kim and Tristan spending time together is suspect after he repeatedly cheated on Khloé and impregnated Maralee Nichols during their relationship.

Kim was one of the unserious serial inseminator’s loudest critics during her sister’s heartbreak and humiliation.

Others think it’s mature that all three of them can get along and put the drama behind them. However, you’d think mending relationships for the kids would actually include his kids. Instead, social media users clocked that they often look like a different kind of blended family, with North and Saint in the mix.

Kim became a fixture at Lakers games, supporting him courtside. In May, She and North even waved a homemade sign with his name on it.

Rumors of Kim and Tristan keeping it all in the family as secret lovers aren’t the only theory fans have about them. Some suspect this is a redemption arc for Tristan on the next season of The Kardashians. Others think it’s clout chasing for Kim to stay relevant.

Khloé still loves Tristan as the father of her kids, but she recently confirmed it’s strictly co-parenting between them. If any other drama is brewing in that family, we can count on Kris to make sure the cameras don’t miss it.

Do you think Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kicking it is a trifling tryst or just family sticking together?

