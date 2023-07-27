It’s probably been a harrowing week for the James family, but it appears that they are coming out on the other side in good shape.
Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at USC on Monday, and the world of basketball and beyond has been sending prayers and positive energy to him ever since. The well-wishes would have likely been sent regardless, however, in light of the health scare that Buffalo Bills star Demar Hamlin suffered on live television last year, we have a feeling that those prayers hit a little bit different in this case.
Earlier today, LeBron James took to Twitter to issue a brief update on his son’s condition and to thank those who have been showing their family support during a difficult time.
One of those who has offered his love, support and experience is Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal who underwent open heart surgery several years ago. He tells TMZ that he’s already contacted his friend Bronny.
Any questions you have, you can ask me,” Shareef said of his message to Bronny. “I can probably answer them for you.”
It’s good to hear that Bronny is doing ok and is on his road to recovery. We can imagine that there is more healing to do and he’ll have plenty support along the way.
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Rip Them Out The Plastic! A Candy-Coated Collection Of ‘Barbie’ Baddies Who Painted The Town Pink During Premiere Weekend
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
She Googled, WHAT?! Twitter EXPLODES Over Shocking New Details In Carlee Russell Case
-
Mom-Shamers Ain't Stopping No Show: Keke Palmer Rocks A Denim Look That Left The Kids Gagging
-
Club Coupledom: D-Nice Hard Launches Baeship With ’My Wife And Kids’ Star Jennifer Freeman
-
Russell Wilson Subtly Responds To Future's Latest Diss Track By Playing Football With His Stepson, Future Zahir
-
Cartwheeling Coupledom Confirmed: Quavo Quanoodles With His Balance Beam Bae At Usher's Vegas Residency
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.