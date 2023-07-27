Bossip Video

It’s probably been a harrowing week for the James family, but it appears that they are coming out on the other side in good shape.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at USC on Monday, and the world of basketball and beyond has been sending prayers and positive energy to him ever since. The well-wishes would have likely been sent regardless, however, in light of the health scare that Buffalo Bills star Demar Hamlin suffered on live television last year, we have a feeling that those prayers hit a little bit different in this case.

Earlier today, LeBron James took to Twitter to issue a brief update on his son’s condition and to thank those who have been showing their family support during a difficult time.

One of those who has offered his love, support and experience is Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal’s son Shareef O’Neal who underwent open heart surgery several years ago. He tells TMZ that he’s already contacted his friend Bronny.

Any questions you have, you can ask me,” Shareef said of his message to Bronny. “I can probably answer them for you.”

It’s good to hear that Bronny is doing ok and is on his road to recovery. We can imagine that there is more healing to do and he’ll have plenty support along the way.