Bossip Video

LeBron James has taken a break from League Pass to proclaim that Bronny is “definitely better” than some of the guys in today’s NBA.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer LeBron James is currently sidelined after a foot injury just days after his historic record-breaking moment. He is currently confined to scooters and foot braces with a lot of additional free time on his plate. While he can’t focus on himself, he is locked in prepping Bronny for his post-high school future. The father-son duo kicked his senior year off with joint ads for Beats and PlayStation. The name, image, and likeness side of things were locked in pretty easily. The last question to answer is, what is Bronny’s plan after high school?

While that question probably will not be answered anytime soon, LeBron is already putting the NBA and colleges on notice. He has always given his boys credit, but now he isn’t holding back or sugarcoating it.

Last night on Twitter, he got feelings off his chest about some current NBA players in comparison to his son.

It sounds like the Lobos and Vino had LeBron tweeting spicy and shockingly putting a stake in the sand. The tweet could be random or it could be the start of LeBron’s push for changes in the NBA’s age requirement. Either way, one tweet from LeBron now has his Jr.’s ranking looking sharp.