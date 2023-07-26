Bronny James seems to be doing well following his health scare during basketball practice.
Of course, the couple is likely still anxious to find out what caused Bronny’s heart to stop, but they seem to have gotten enough reassurance from his doctors to rest more easily. One word used to describe them, according to TMZ Sports: “optimistic.”
NFL player Damar Hamlin also sent some prayers Bronny’s way, letting the entire James family know that he’s here for them during what’s surely a very scary time.
“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” Hamlin tweeted on Tuesday, alluding to his own experience with cardiac arrest six months ago.
Get well, Bronny!
