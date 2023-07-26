Bronny James seems to be doing well following his health scare during basketball practice.

LeBron James and wife Savannah put everything on hold Monday after their eldest son suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC. Luckily, according to reports from TMZ Sports , Bronny is now doing well enough that his parents are “relieved.”Earlier this week, an unconscious Bronny was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and taken to the ICU. Now, sources with knowledge of the situation tell the outlet that the 18-year-old is doing much better, allowing his parents to be calmer.

Of course, the couple is likely still anxious to find out what caused Bronny’s heart to stop, but they seem to have gotten enough reassurance from his doctors to rest more easily. One word used to describe them, according to TMZ Sports: “optimistic.”