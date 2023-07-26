Bossip Video

Bronny James seems to be doing well following his health scare during basketball practice.

The 2023 ESPYS - Backstage

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

LeBron James and wife Savannah put everything on hold Monday after their eldest son suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at USC. Luckily, according to reports from TMZ Sports, Bronny is now doing well enough that his parents are “relieved.”Earlier this week, an unconscious Bronny was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and taken to the ICU. Now, sources with knowledge of the situation tell the outlet that the 18-year-old is doing much better, allowing his parents to be calmer.

Of course, the couple is likely still anxious to find out what caused Bronny’s heart to stop, but they seem to have gotten enough reassurance from his doctors to rest more easily. One word used to describe them, according to TMZ Sports: “optimistic.”

One sign that probably reassured LeBron and Savannah is the fact that Bronny was only in the ICU for a short period of time. TMZ’s sources went on to say that doctors still need to perform more tests to determine what triggered the cardiac arrest.Following the shocking news of Bronny’s health scare going public, a number of famous faces sent their well-wishes his way. One of those faces was his little brother, Bryce James, who posted a photo with Bronny to his Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

NFL player Damar Hamlin also sent some prayers Bronny’s way, letting the entire James family know that he’s here for them during what’s surely a very scary time.

“Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. 🙏🏽 here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process,” Hamlin tweeted on Tuesday, alluding to his own experience with cardiac arrest six months ago.

Get well, Bronny!

 

