‘Shanti get it from her mama!

Vacay Queen Ashanti gets ALL of IT from her stunning mother/manager Tina Douglas who recently celebrated her birthday while twinning with her daughter at yet another sun-splashed location.

In a swoon-worthy post, ‘Shanti showed her mother some birthday love while giving us a glimpse at her bawdy blueprint who sent fans (and everyone else) into a frenzy.

“Eternally grateful. Still Screaming Happy (belated) Birthday to my mom!!!! Love youuuuuu!!!! 😘💃🏽💃🏽 @theoriginalmomanger July13th,” she captioned under the post.

Whew, mama bad! Respectfully, of course.

Over the past two decades, Tina Douglas has guided her daughter’s career as one of the music industry’s most respected managers.

According to her site, she was “the force behind the multi-platinum Grammy-winning album Ashanti” that made her chart-topping daughter “one of the biggest female entertainers, in music, film, and production.”

Douglas also teamed up with her youngest daughter Kenashia to launch wellness lifestyle brand Wife Of Creation “rooted in conscious awareness and holistic healing.”

The stunning mother-daughter slay comes after Ashanti bawwwdied her first Bermuda Carnival where she soaked up good vibes at “Revel de Road”–the island’s signature parade that winds through the crowded streets.

The “Rain On Me” singer stunned in an iridescent baddiefit with an extravagant headpiece and Godly wings made of orange, purple, teal, and gold feathers as a special guest on the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s float.

“Visiting Bermuda for the first time during Carnival was an amazing experience,” said Ashanti. “The island is so beautiful and everyone made me feel welcomed. It was so much fun being on the road and I can’t wait to come back soon!”

Bermuda’s Carnival (which takes place in mid-June) is one of the newest and fastest growing Carnivals featuring four days of music, dancing, live performances, sunrise fetes, boat cruises, and more culminating in the main event Revel de Road on the fourth day.

The day coincides with Bermuda’s National Heroes Day holiday honoring notable Bermudians whose achievements have had lasting impacts on the island.

Interestingly, 60% of Bermuda’s population has West Indian and West African ancestry. Since 1949, it’s remained the oldest British overseas territory that many assume is part of the Caribbean.