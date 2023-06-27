Bermuda baddie!

Undisputed Queen of Vacays Ashanti had a timeeee at her first Bermuda Carnival where she soaked up good vibes at “Revel de Road”–the island’s signature parade that winds through the crowded streets.

The “Rain On Me” singer stunned in an iridescent baddiefit with an extravagant headpiece and Godly wings made of orange, purple, teal, and gold feathers as a special guest on the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s float.

“Visiting Bermuda for the first time during Carnival was an amazing experience,” said Ashanti. “The island is so beautiful and everyone made me feel welcomed. It was so much fun being on the road and I can’t wait to come back soon!”

Bermuda’s Carnival (which takes place in mid-June) is one of the newest and fastest growing Carnivals featuring four days of music, dancing, live performances, sunrise fetes, boat cruises, and more culminating in the main event Revel de Road on the fourth day.

The day coincides with Bermuda’s National Heroes Day holiday honoring notable Bermudians whose achievements have had lasting impacts on the island.

Interestingly, 60% of Bermuda’s population has West Indian and West African ancestry. Since 1949, it’s remained the oldest British overseas territory that many assume is part of the Caribbean.

‘Shanti’s latest excursion comes after she missed Trinidad Carnival and coped with her severe FOMO by sharing her feathered slay from 2019.

She also blessed fans with visuals from her collab with Soca legend Michel Montano who commented, “we miss you too,” under the first of two throwback posts.

Which other Carnivals do you think Ashanti should visit next? Tell us down below and peep more pics and videos from ‘Shanti’s first Bermuda Carnival on the flip.