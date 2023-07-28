Bossip Video

Travis Scott’s new album, Utopia, is jam-packed with features, but the most surprising appearance is one from Beyoncé.

The superstar songstress is featured on a track titled, “Delresto (Echoes),” joining the likes of SZA, Drake, Sampha, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Future, 21 Savage, and more artists featured on the project.

While any new music from Beyoncé is bound to get fans worked up, this feature, in particular, has the BeyHive excited because many listeners think the singer is dropping some important hints. Since the anniversary of Renaissance is tomorrow, July 29, fans are looking for any signs of Act II or the visuals, eager to find out what Beyoncé will do next.

Though “Delresto (Echoes)” might seem to be nothing more than a Beyoncé feature on a Travis Scott song, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed that on streaming services, the track is being listed as a single with Beyoncé as the lead over the Utopia rapper. To make matters even more interesting, the artwork for the song uses a fake newspaper from Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem” tour visual.

In addition to those clues, members of the BeyHive have spotted multiple easter eggs and references to “Echoes” hidden throughout Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour visuals. This fact has led fans to wonder why Bey would be so heavily teasing a Travis Scott collaboration…unless the song had more significance to her and actually had something to do with the Renaissance era.

While fans already expected the artist to give us something for the one-year anniversary of the album on Saturday, it’s safe to safe speculation for more Renaissance content is now, officially, at an all-time high.

