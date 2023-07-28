Bossip Video

The chickens have finally come home to roost.

Carlee Russell’s scam kidnapping escapade took the nation by storm last week and as quickly as she became the topic of conversation is as quickly as she’s been doled out consequences for her lies. According to CBS42, Carlee turned herself into police custody today and was charged with filing a false police report and making false statements to officers, both class A misdemeanors.

Before you hop on the “Is all that really necessary?” bandwagon, consider the fact that police officers took time away from other matters to find this woman. News media dedicated air-time and printed pages to her disappearance. Those things on top of the fact that she knowingly filed a false report presumably for her own gain to collect reward money.

So, yes, we’d say it’s pretty necessary. Hell, Police Chief Nick Derzis wanted to take the charges further but says his hands were bound by the law..

“Judging from the amount of phone calls and emails that we have received from all over the country, I know that many are shocked and appalled that Miss Russell is only being charged with two misdemeanors, despite all the panic and disruption her actions caused,” Derzis said. “Let me assure you, I, too, share the same frustration, but existing laws only allow the charges that were filed to be filed.”

Granted, this scamologist shouldn’t face felony charges or be sentenced to prison but she undoubtedly deserves punishment for her shenanigans. What the misdemeanors don’t accomplish, public shame associated with her name forever will.