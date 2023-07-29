Bossip Video

Bow down! Madame Tussauds New York is unveiling a wax figure immortalizing King Bey becoming the first Black woman to headline Coachella.

Earlier this week Madame Tussauds New York revealed their new wax figure of Beyoncé from her iconic 2018 performance. Debuting at Edge, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, the figure took in stunning sights of the New York City skyline in every direction.

A press release reports that under the night sky, the figure is wearing a replica of the Balmain bodysuit and cape, along with cane and ornate headpiece emulating the powerful Egyptian Queen Nefertiti. The figure also boasts a statement necklace and diamante earrings.

A Madame Tussauds’s team of talented studio artists, sculptors, and designers in London got in “Formation” and researched hundreds of images, videos, and magazines to meticulously capture all of her most striking nuances and fierce attitude, with the figure taking six months to complete.

“As one of the most significant, influential performers of the 21st century, we wanted to capture one of Beyoncé’s most impactful moments in her inspiring career,” said Head of Marketing at Madame Tussauds New York Tiago Mogadouro. “She’s a visionary in music, art and fashion and we felt her look at Coachella 2018 was an embodiment of her spirit as the ultimate entertainer. What better way to celebrate Beyoncé than to immortalize that moment in wax for fans to enjoy for years to come?”

Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebrities, stars and heroes in incredibly precise, accurate detail, giving visitors the opportunity to rub shoulders with their idols. They most recently went viral for their stunning replica of Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion.

Fans can fall “Crazy in Love” with the new Beyoncé wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York beginning July 27.