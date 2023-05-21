Bossip Video

What’s better than one Stallion? Three! Megan Thee Stallion and her new Madame Tussauds wax figures brought enough heat to melt the museum.

The latest additions to Madame Tussauds got the Stallion “ahh!” of approval when Meg revealed her two new wax figures. The famous museum didn’t miss when they immortalized the unstoppable star with not one, but two lookalikes. Meg was in awe when she unveiled her wax figures on Saturday.

“I want to kiss me!” said the Hot Girl.

As the rapper’s fellow Houston “Savage” Beyoncé said, “If you want to see some real *ss, baby, here’s your chance!” Meg gave both figures the Hot Girl inspection, marveling at the same beautiful features and ample assets that keep us obsessed.

“I’m happy with everything I see! The baby hairs is killing. The *ss! The waist: snatched. The lips! This is amazing,” Meg said about the version dressed for her Good News album cover.

The Las Vegas figure is an homage to Megan Thee Stallions’s critically acclaimed debut album Good News. She slays in a white newsprint catsuit with a matching cowboy hat and gloves.

Madame Tussauds Recognizes Megan Thee Stallion As An Award-Winning Rapper, History-Making Star, And Philanthropist

Meg’s New York museum figure “bodied that, ate it up, and gave it back” in a donated diamante bikini, matching cowboy hat, gauntlets, and choker, according to Madame Tussauds. She praised everything from the boobs to the 30-inch bundles on her glittering twin serving body-ody-ody.

“Now I see what y’all see. I see why the boys be going crazy. These might be the sexiest figures in here, I don’t know,” Megan joked.

Since Meg’s meteoric rise to star status, she won three Grammys, nine BET awards, and back-to-back “Top Rap Female Artist” Billboard Music Awards. As a philanthropist, she donated scholarships to her fans and launched the inclusive mental health resource www.badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com. Last year, she made history as the first Black woman on the cover of Forbes’ Under 30 issue.

“I think when the Hotties see this, they’re going to feel so inspired. They literally got to see me from freestyling at the regular bar up the street to now we got wax figures, girl!” the triumphant Traumazine rapper said. “I just want to say thank you so much because I knew I was that b*tch, but now I get to see me in person? And it’s not in the mirror? I know for sure I’m cute now! Y’all better not call me ugly again!” she added, laughing at her haters.

It took six months for 20 artists to recreate the strikingly accurate wax versions of Meg. The Madame Tussauds team took more than 200 measurements and color-match samples of her eyes, hair, and skin. As she noted during the reveal, each one has individually placed human hair eyebrows, and eyelashes.

“We couldn’t have hoped for more ‘Good News’ than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions,” said Matthew Clarkson, Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing. “Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style and star power which serves as an inspiration to so many.”

Fans can see Meg’s Las Vegas figure and silver 10-foot stallion for themselves starting on May 20. Her New York figure will be available to the public beginning June 1.

What do you think of the new wax figures of Megan Thee Stallion at Madame Tussaud’s?