Dr. Angela White aka Blac Chyna’s new transformation is allowing her to ink big deals and bring home the bag with apparel brand Ethika.

BOSSIP just learned the ex-video vixen signed a huge deal with global apparel company Ethika. She will create a signature clothing line that will range from fitness fashions to underwear. The line will likely launch drop just in time for the holidays.

Ethika built its brand on representing diverse bodies in its advertising. It focuses on people who are making waves within their communities. The quality and comfort of the brand’s underwear is a standout feature, and they’re usually affordable for the average person.

“Angela expressed to us that she was looking to launch a few new businesses in her portfolio and Ethika would be a great fit,” the Vice President of Marketing said about their partnership. After hearing her vision, we immediately recognized an opportunity. Angela has an amazing perspective as an entrepreneur and a mother and we are excited to go down this path with her.”

According to PageSix, the partnership is Dr. White’s first major deal since transforming her body and image. Angela has undergone surgery to reduce her breasts and buttocks, dissolved her facial fillers, and removed tattoos that she deemed “demonic” over the last few months.

In addition to physically transforming, she deactivated her OnlyFans account, got baptized, and reclaimed her birth name.

She also received an honorary degree, Doctorate of Humanities, from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.

“Outside of the body transformation, the spiritual and fitness journey played a major part,” Angela shares. “When you’re making a transformation, it takes a lot of discipline” and says she continues to “improve by the day.”

Angela White created some distance between herself and Blac Chyna, but nothing will stop her from getting to the money.