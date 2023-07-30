Bossip Video

The world is still screaming “Long live Dolph,” and his family, friends and fans celebrated his legacy at Dolphland

July 27th would’ve been Young Dolph’s 38th birthday. What better way to celebrate his time here on Earth than by throwing an intimate party? His loved ones, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta, GA, to reminisce on the late rapper’s musical accomplishments, philanthropy, artwork and love for the community at the Dolphland Museum.

Young Dolph’s Loved Ones Gathered In His Honor At Dolphland For His Birthday

Mia Jaye, his life partner and co-parent, wrote a touching tribute on Instagram for his birthday.

“Our life has become so Bitter•Sweet… It is bitter that we have to celebrate you in spirit yet sweet that we have so many reasons to forever celebrate the beautiful being that you were and forever will be…” she wrote. “As a family, we will continue to carry out your legacy honorably, respectfully and collectively… we love you throughout this lifetime & the next #LLTheSpiritOfDolph 💙♾️🐬”

The late rapper, entrepreneur, and visionary of Paper Route Empire was senselessly shot and killed outside of a local bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, back in 2021. According to reports, Dolph was ambushed as soon as he got out of his car to enter the business.

Dolph’s passing left heartache in the hearts of all hip-hop lovers, but especially the city he did it for: Memphis.

The pop-up museum provided an exhibit of Young Dolph’s car collection. Pieces from his wardrobe, jewelry and featured artwork from black creatives all over the world.

BOSSIP caught up with Javonté Lain, the art curator/director of Dolphland. He discussed the importance of Young Dolph and his impact on the community.

“Dolph was a trendsetter! He’s one of those guys that you listen to his lyrics and you get a jolt of energy. He’s always been very motivational and he’s a generational talent. There’s a lot of rappers that make good music but you don’t feel it. Dolph made great music and you felt it. All this artwork exemplifies just how much of an impact Dolph made in our lives.”

Dolphland celebrates the life of platinum-selling rapper Adolph Thornton Jr. The focuses on Dolph’s life and achievements rather than his passing. Dolphland toured nationally since January in conjunction with the release of Dolph’s posthumous album, “Paper Route Frank.”

The museum takes fans through Dolph’s personal journey from Chicago, where he was born, to growing up in Memphis. It includes exhibits about his apartment in South Memphis, where he spent much of his early years in rap before recording one of his top hits, “100 Shots.”

Soon after gaining success as an artist, Dolph stepped into the role of CEO. He expanded his Paper Route Empire with the signing of multiple artists, including his cousin, Key Glock, Jay Fizzle, and Joddy Badass just to name a few.

The Dolphland Museum Highlights Young Dolph’s Family Legacy Of Community Service

The exhibit also highlights Young Dolph’s charitable and community efforts outside of his career. The IdaMae Family Foundation — named for the grandmother who raised Dolph — continues both of their legacies of community service.

Dolph’s sister and president of the IdaMae Family Foundation, Carissa, spoke about the importance of continuing to keep his legacy alive and giving back to the community one donation and action at a time.

Mia Jaye and their kids took the stage Thursday night to give thanks to everyone in attendance. Their son, Tre Tre, popped off the celebration with a heartfelt prayer.

Other celebrity friends in attendance were Key Glock, Monica, Zaytoven, Drumma Boy, Mr. Hanky, Pastor Troy and many more.

Hip-hop historian, Nuface, who also was in attendance, reflected on the man Dolph was outside of rap.

“Personally as a father of daughters, he was a father first, husband, head of the household and brother so long live Dolph in that aspect. He represented authenticity in the community, he ran Memphis, he genuinely supported people and he was a real man. Love and respect to Dolph.”

The exhibit will host an auction to continue the late rapper’s philanthropic efforts.

Check out more pictures from Dolphland below.

BOSSIP salutes Young Dolph and wishes him a Happy Heavenly Birthday!