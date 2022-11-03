Bossip Video

Young Dolph’s life partner Mia Jaye says Takeoff’s murder triggered her and she wants the community to take a stand.

Almost a year ago Young Dolph was senselessly killed in Memphis and he left behind his partner Mia Jaye to raise their children alone all while still healing and searching for answers.

In the aftermath of Dolph’s murder, Jaye’s continued her Black Men Deserve To Grow Old clothing company that advocates for change. With the recent murder of Migos member Takeoff, she is reflecting on her company mission while speaking out on the violence that’s plagued the Hip-Hop community.

Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Calls On The Community To Take A Stand In The Wake Of Takeoff’s Passing

Mia Jaye took to Instagram to speak on the passing of Takeoff who collaborated with her late partner Young Dolph early in their careers.

“I am mentally, emotionally and physically drained… I am tired of the same ole s**t… like how many Black men have to die before something different takes place?” she asked on her Instagram Story after news of Takeoff’s passing broke.

She added,

“Peace, blessings and sincere prayers to Takeoff’s family… my heart throbs for you and us all.”

Jaye also paid homage to Takeoff on her Black Men Deserve To Grow Old Instagram page.

“Black men deserve to grow old. Today, this year, tomorrow, and every day in between. Takeoff deserved to grow old. Nipsey deserved to grow old. Dolph deserved to grow old. The Black men in your lives deserve to grow old.”

Later she would hop on Instagram live and reveal Takeoff’s murder was triggering for her and share how she found comfort in prayer. She encouraged everyone else to pray for healing and to “be still in a moment of crisis.”

You can watch her full Instagram live below.