Bossip Video

Young Dolph’s fiancé Mia Jaye pens him an open letter on what would have been the late rapper’s 37th birthday.

In November Young Dolph was killed in a senseless murder while picking up cookies for his grandmother in his hometown of Memphis, Tennesse. There are still several unanswered questions about the ambush-style attack ahead of the trial for his murder, but the people who loved Dolph are continuing to keep his name alive. Yesterday was Dolph’s 37th birthday and it was truly a celebration of the legacy he created.

Young Dolph’s Fiancé Mia Jaye Pens An Open Letter To Him On What Would Have Been His 37th Birthday.

Yesterday to honor Young Dolph on what would’ve been his 37th birthday his fiancé Mia Jaye penned an open letter to the late rapper. The mother of the rapper’s two kids is continuing to grieve and previously revealed that they were wedding planning before Dolph’s murder.

“Dear Adolph, This is the year that our favorite numbers come together. Three and seven. This is also the first year we don’t have the opportunity to celebrate you together. Over the past eight months, life has been strange. Our beautiful family is blemished and myself, Tre and Ari can’t go a day without reminiscing how beautiful life was with you. Ari tells everyone how amazing her dad was and how much he loved his chocolate baby. ‘Daddy, I love you. Make sure you have a great birthday. Love, your chocolate baby.’ Tre is coming into that special young man you always spoke that he’d become. He admires you in every way and most days, I feel like he is the reincarnated version of you. ‘Dad, thank you for having me as a son. I try to do my best to be a good brother. Amen.’

Fans of Dolph celebrated his birthday by sharing their favorite stories and images of the King OF Memphis. His Paper Route Empire family celebrated by releasing new music from Young Dolph.

His first posthumous release is called “Hall Of Fame and it’s described as a “self-portrait of a man whose tireless grind and endless wit elevated him to mythical status.”

The Bandplay-produced track finds Dolph in vintage form, recounting his roots, shouting his triumphs, and flaunting his incomparable charm with rare flexes like, “Have you ever felt a V12 when the gears change?/Have you seen my new charm? It’s taller than Johnny Dang.” The single also features subtle, yet potent moments of sincerity revealing the heart behind the hustle, as he speaks on the importance of family and the selfless motivations that fueled the legacy he built: “When I was 16, I said ‘It ain’t even about me no more’/This PRE on my chest, it’s a multi-million dollar logo.”

Listen to Young Dolph’s new track below.